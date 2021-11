Garden City Telegram

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17

Basketball: 5:30 p.m., GCCC women at Barton Co.; 7:30 p.m., GCCC men at Barton Co.

FRIDAY, NOV. 19

Football: (State playoffs, Sub-State) - 6 p.m., Hill City at Meade (Class 8-man Division I).

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

Basketball: 2 p.m., Coffeyville at GCCC women; 4 p.m., Coffeyville at GCCC men.

SUNDAY, NOV. 21

Football: (Region VI Championship) - 1 p.m., GCCC verses Hutchinson, Riverfront Stadium, Wichita.