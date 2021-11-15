Meade advances to state football semifinals

The Telegram staff

Meade High School’s football team kept its undefeated season alive on Friday (Nov. 12) with an impressive rout, 70-20, on the road at Gossel. The win allows the Buffaloes to advance to sub-state game - semifinals- of the Class 8-man Division I state football championships.

Meade, now 11-0, will face Hill City, 10-1, at 6 p.m. on Friday at Meade. Hill City reached the next round by defeating La Crosse, 62-12.

The winner of the game will play in the state championship game at 11 a.m. on Nov. 27 at Newton-Fischer Field at Newton.

The only other team left in the state football playoffs was Dighton, which fell Friday (Nov. 12) at Victoria, 28-46, in a Class 8-man Division II sectional matchup between a pair of schools with 9-1 records.

The Hornets conclude their season with a 9-2 overall record.