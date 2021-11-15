GCCC women open season with pair of road victories

GCCC Sports Information Services

ENID, OKLA. - The Garden City Community College women’s basketball team opened its season over the weekend with a pair of road wins in the Enid, Okla. tournament. GCCC defeated Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa in a double overtime contest on Friday and Northern Oklahoma-Enid on Saturday.

NOC-Tonkawa (65-61 2OT)

GCCC Head Coach Antwain Scales easily aged about 30 years during Friday's regular-season opener. In the end though, his team prevailed, thanks to some veteran leadership down the stretch.

Donetria McGee recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, Pittsburg State transfer Asthon McCorry chipped in 15 points, eight boards, and six assists, and Garden City held off Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa, 65-61 in two overtimes at the Mabee Center. It was the Broncbusters second straight opening-night victory.

Garden City won the game despite missing all 13 of their 3-point attempts. They edged the Mavericks on the glass, 44-43, and outscored Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 34-18 in the paint. But free throw shooting nearly cost them as the brown and gold finished 15-of-31 from the stripe (48 percent).

The Broncbusters won this contest with their defense. They forced 32 turnovers including McGee's late theft of Travisha Cogdell, which resulted in a transition layup, putting Garden City up 63-59 in the closing seconds of the second overtime. Moments later, Dayshawna Carter salted the game away with two free throws, giving Scales his 192nd career victory.

Garden City managed a three-point halftime lead despite missing 20 of their first 31 shots from the field. They stretched that to five early in the third when McCorry slipped a pass to Alexis Smith, who maneuvered to the cup for two. But the Mavericks answered right back, and Lexie Boyer's 3-pointer and Jordan Holman's free throw put Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa up, 33-32. Shelby Rayner followed with a line-drive jumper from the top of the key, Holman hit another midrange shot, and the Mavericks closed the period on a 14-8 run to take a 41-35 advantage into the fourth.

Trailing by three with less than four minutes to play, McCorry followed her own miss with a layup, Justis Odom buried a shot in the paint, and Garden City was up 50-49 with 1:35 on the clock. But the Broncbusters failed to score the rest of the way giving the Mavericks a chance to win it at the end of regulation before Holman's 3-pointer fell a foot short.

Neither team mustered much of anything in the first extra session, combining to go 0-of-9 from the field. Then, with Garden City down three in the second OT, McGee got free for a layup before hitting 1-of-2 at the line, and Carter finished off a three-point play to put the Broncbusters up for good, 61-59 with 21 seconds left.

Carter scored 11 points and had four steals in 23 minutes off the bench for Garden City, which scored 15 points off Maverick giveaways.

Holman paced Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa with 18 points but was just 6-of-17 from the field. Rayner had 14, and Delaney Reimer added 10.

NOC-Tonkawa 12; 13; 16; 9; 1; 10; - 61

Garden City 11; 17; 7; 15; 1; 14 - 65

NOC-Enid (57-46)

Through two games, the Broncbuster defense has been lights out.

Garden City limited Northern Oklahoma-Enid to just 37 percent shooting (17-of-46), Kealani Neves poured in 17 points in 28 minutes, and the Broncbusters improved to 2-0 with a 57-46 victory over the Jets Saturday afternoon at the Mabee Center.

The Broncbusters dominated the second half, turning a five-point deficit at the intermission into a double-digit rout. They outscored Northern Oklahoma-Enid 37-21 over the final 20 minutes and shot 13-of-28 from the field.

But it took Antwain Scales' team a half to figure things out.

Garden City fell down by six early in the second quarter following an Ashton McCorry turnover that led to a Cassidy Franklin layup. Justis Odom, who only played 13 minutes, answered with a short shot in the paint for the Broncbusters, Donetria McGee slithered her way to the rim, and the road team was within two, 20-18 with 4:04 left. But Elizabeth Simpson quickly drilled a 3 on the other end; then sank a pair of free throws, giving Northern Oklahoma-Enid a 25-18 advantage. They led 25-20 at the break and held the Broncbusters to just one field goal over the final four minutes of the second period.

The third quarter was a different story.

Neves immediately made a dent, nailing a pair of 3s in the first two minutes before curling off a screen and knocking down a midrange jumper, McGee forced her way to the basket for two, and Garden City had a two-point edge. That was followed by a tremendous stretch by Dayshawna Carter, who split two defenders for a layup; then knocked down a 16-foot jumper, giving the Broncbusters a 39-34 edge. They led by one going to the fourth.

"NOC is a good team," Scales said afterwards. "Both of these squads tested us in these first two games."

The Broncbusters put the game away in the final stanza. Neves sank two free throws and an open trey, and McGee beat two defenders to the basket for a 50-44 lead with 6:02 remaining. Neves connected on another jumper, and Payton Hicks swished two freebies, pushing the Garden City advantage to 10.

McGee chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds for Garden City. Carter added 10 points and six boards in 25 minutes off the bench.

Elizabeth Simpson was the lone Northern Oklahoma-Enid player to reach double figures, tallying 10 on 4-of-11 shooting.

Garden City 8; 12; 21; 16; - 57

NOC-Enid 12; 13 14; 7; - 46

Garden City will be on the road again on Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. game against Barton County at Great Bend.