Dighton, Meade advance in playoffs

And it’s down to two.

The hopes of a state football championship in southwest Kansas rests on the backs of two teams - both in the 8-man divisions. Dighton and Meade each won their regional matchups Friday night (Nov. 5) to continue their quests for titles.

Dighton, in 8-man Division II, knocked off Quinter in front of the home fans, 52-22, to continue the season. The Hornets will face off with Victoria at 7 p.m. on Friday at Victoria in a sectional playoff game pitting a pair of 9-1 teams. Victoria defeated Caldwwell at home 58-52 to advance.

In 8-man Division I, Meade kept its undefeated season alive, easily handling Trego County, 54-6, in a regional matchup to advance in the playoffs. The Buffaloes, now 10-0, will hit the road on Friday for a 6 p.m. on Friday at Gossel. Gossel, now 8-2, defeated Macksville. 50-16, to reach the next round.

Holcomb saw its season come to a close on Friday at Andale with a 0-51 loss in a Class 3A regional game. The Longhorns finish the season with a 7-3 overall record.

In Class 2A action, Cimarron ran into a buzz saw at home Friday, falling to Beloit, 6-51. The Bluejays finish their season at 7-3 overall.