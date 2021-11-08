Ast paces GCCC women in final fall rodeo

GCCC Sports Information Services

ALVA, OK - The Garden City Community College women's rodeo team finished eighth at Northwestern Oklahoma State on Oct. 31. The men's team didn't qualify anyone in the short go.

Cassidy Blank split fourth, fifth, and sixth place in breakaway roping with a 2.8-second run in the long go, but she missed her short-go calf and finished ninth in the average.

Laci Ast split ninth, 10th, and 11th place in the long go with a time of three seconds, but unfortunately missed her calf in the short and took 11th overall.

On the men's side, Colton Brand (tie-down roping), Brandt Walton, and his partner Bryson Carroll along with Grady Carroll (team roping) just missed the short go.

The fall rodeo season has concluded with the GCCC women sitting in ninth place in the Central Plains Region while the Broncbuster men are in 12th.