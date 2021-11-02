Stanton County claims 2A state cross country titles

Meade boys capture 1A title

VICTORIA - Stanton County High School’s girls and boys cross country teams completed their quests for the 2021 state championships in Class 2A Saturday at Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria. In Class 1A on Saturday, at the same course, Meade’s boys team won the title while Ingalls finished fourth.

Class 2A girls

Stanton County’s Chesney Peterson continued her dominance of the competition, winning the individual gold medal with an 18:38.8, nearly a minute faster than the second place finisher, Wabaunsee’s Payton Wurtz (19:27.9).

Suzanne Farnham was the other top 10 finish for the Trojans, running the course in 20:04.7 for sixth place.

Other competitors adding to the team total for Stanton County, their placings and times, include: Kenzington Nairn, 31st (21:45.1); Kourtney Hudgens, 43rd (22:09.9); Lexi Martinez, 56th (22:47.8); Belle Batterton, 65th (23:22.9); and Kandence Hudgens,69th (23:329).

Team finishes include: 1. Stanton County, 84 points; 2. Remington, 87; 3. Sacred Heart, 88.

Class 2A boys

Stanton County’s Kamryn Golub matches Peterson’s performance, winning his own individual championship in the boys race on Saturday. Golub ran the course in 16:08.0 and stretched for the win over Mission Valley’s Alfonso Rubio who ran a 16:28.3.

The Trojans added two more top 10 finishers as Spencer Schmidt grabbed fourth place (16:48.4) and Ryan Wenman took 10th (17:03.2).

Other Stanton County runners helping toward the team title, their placings and times, include: Uziel Carrasco, 42nd (18:14.0); Colton Adams, 44th (18:18.5); Brandon Robles-Salmeron, 64th (19:06.2); and Edwin Molina, 92nd (20:56.8).

Syracuse’s Angel Moreno finished 65th in the race, running the course in 19:08.8.

Team finishes include: 1. Stanton County, 71 points; 2. Berean Academy, 118; 3. McLouth, 122.

Class 1A boys

Logan Keith led the Meade boys’ attack with a fifth place finish, running the course in 16:57.2, while teammate Jobjosiah Muthiani placed 17th (17:52.2)

Other Buffaloes helping to attain the title include: Brock Keith, 21st (18:07.4); Anthony Godfrey, 25th (18:13.2); Kody Henson, 58th (19:25.0); Orvin Dyck, 59th (19:27.9); and Walker Koons, 60th (19:34.3).

Ingalls was led by Brenden Ellis with an 11th place finish, running the course in 17:28.0.

Other Bulldogs competing include: Layton Simon, 33rd (18:23.0); Chance Unruh, 48th (18:58.3); Edwin Ruiz, 74th (21:06.4); and Robert Allen, 76th (21:27.7).

South Gray’s lone runner in the event, Andrew Racy came home with a top 10 finish. He placed sixth, running the course in 17:07.5.

Team placings and scores include: 1. Meade, 31 points; 2. Quinter, 40; 3. Classical School of Wichita, 96; 4. Ingalls, 104; 5. Gossel, 109.

Class 1A girls

Ingalls lone entry in the girls’ event, Courtney Bailey, led all area runners with a fourth place finish. She ran the course in 20:54.1. Golden Plains’ Emma Weiner won the girls’ individual title with a 20:04.7.

Maya Doney ran a 21:04.4 for sixth place to led Meade to an eighth place team finish on the day.

Other Buffalo competitors included: Haley thompson, 23rd (22:18.5); Kyra Shewey, 60th (25:40.6); and Karsen Jones, 63rd (25:47.8).

Team placings and scores: 1. Quinter, 60 points; 2. Doniphan West, 79; 3. Pretty Prairie, 80; 8. Meade, 98.