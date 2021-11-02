Cimarron girls place fourth in Class 3A state cross country meet

WAMEGO - Area Class 3A and 4A cross country teams and athletes traveled across the state to Wamego on Saturday to compete in the state meets at the Wamego Country Club.

In the Class 3A girls, Cimarron finished in fourth place as a team while on the boys’ side, Scott City finished in eighth and Holcomb took ninth place.

Class 3A girls

Holcomb’s Jenera Ardery proved to be the top area runner at this year’s state meet Saturday, finishing in eighth place with a time of 20:40.3. Clare Hawkins of Scott City was right behind her with a 20:42.2 for ninth.

Janae Fugitt led the Cimarron team with a top 20 performance in 19th place, running the course in 21:23.2.

Other Bluejays competing, their placings and times, include: Gracie Millershaski. 35th (22:18.0); Veronica Greene. 46th (22:46.2); Wendy Medina, 48th (22:21.1); Shannon Salyer, 71st (24:02.8; and Evan Vath, 79th (24:41.1).

Katrina Macias also competed for Holcomb, finishing in 29th place (22:03.3).

Team finishes include: 1. Southeast of Saline, 46 points; 2. West Franklin, 63; 3. Prairie View, 102; 4. Cimarron, 134; 5. Cheney, 137.

Class 3A boys

Lakin’s Lawson Weilert-Beymer was the only area runner to finish in the top 20 of the boys’ race on Saturday. He ran the course in 17:02.7 for ninth place.

Scott City’s top competitor for the day was Bryndan Bailey, finishing in 33rd place with a time of 18:01.7.

Other Beavers running included Ivan Armendariz, 55th (18:48.6); Cody Vance, 63rd (18:54.2); Logan Stoppel, 68th (19:08.9); Kevin Dominguez Peregrino, 70th (19:15.9); Efren Tarango, 77th (19:36.8); and Aaron Armendariz, 88th (20:34.9).

Xavier Robles was the top competitor for Holcomb, finishing in 39th with a time of 18:15.5.

Other Longhorns running included Daegan VanPelt, 45th (18:32.2); Erik Ramos, 61st (18:52.3); Miguel Ibanez-Resendiz, 71st (19:18.5); Brecklin McClure, 79th (19:40.4); Alex Rodby, 84th (20:14.0); and Kevin Davis, 90th (20:35.4).

Other Lakin runners on the day include Alex Luce, 37th (18:15.3); and Austin Ritsema, 53rd (18:46.7).

Cimarron’s lone entry was Matrik Barranca who finished in 40th place with a time of 18:16.2.

Team scores: 1. Trinity Academy, 35 points; 2. Southeast of Saline, 51; 3. Smoky Valley, 85; 8. Scott City, 203; 9. Holcomb, 209.

Class 4A boys

Bryan Pena was the lone entry for Ulysses in the Class 4A boys state cross country meet at Wamego. Pena finished in 66th place and ran the course in 19:01.5.

Ulysses had no girls advace to the state meet from the regionals.