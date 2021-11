Garden City Telegram

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3

Basketball: 7 p.m., Lamar at GCCC men.

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

Football: (State playoffs - Regionals) - 7 p.m., Class 3A, Holcomb at Andale; Class 2A, Beloit at Cimarron; Class 8-man Division I, Trego Co. at Meade; Class 8-man Division II, Quinter at Dighton.

Basketball: 7 p.m., Friends University JV at GCCC men.

SUNDAY, NOV. 7

Football: (Region Vi Quarterfinals) - 1 p.m., GCCC at Hutchinson.