Buffaloes’ football season ends in Wichita

WICHITA - It was always going to be a tough game no matter what if the Garden City High School Buffaloes and Wichita East Blue Aces were to be paired in the Week 9 Kansas State High School Activities Association qualifying game for the postseason.

After all, the Blue Aces had won handily three weeks prior at Wichita Northwest Stadium, 50-7, and they were playing in their hometown on Friday, Oct. 29, albeit at another stadium, this one at Wichita Southeast High School.

East, though, the No. 8 seed got the home city (field) advantage to host the No. 9 seed Buffaloes, with the Blue Aces coming up with a 24-7 victory that ended the Buffs’ season with a 5-4 won-loss record. East’s win advanced them to the regional title game on Friday against No. 1-ranked and defending champion Derby.

While the outcome remained the same, this one was much closer and there were times where despite struggling, the Buffs were still in the game heading into the second half, trailing only 10-0. It had been 28-0 at intermission three weeks prior.

“I thought our defense was playing good enough that we had every opportunity to win the game,” said Head Coach Brian Hill on Sunday, nearly 48 hours after the setback. “But we could not control the line of scrimmage on offense and we were just very inconsistent in our ability to sustain a drive.”

Defensively, the Buffs had come up with a scheme to try to limit big plays by the athletic Blue Aces quarterback, Daeonte’ Mitchell, a 6-1, 200-pound sophomore who had torched the Buffs three weeks earlier with TD runs and passes en route to that big win.

This time, the only points scored in the first half by the Aces were a safety when the East defense stopped the Buffs inside the 1-yard line and stuffed a running play in the end zone for the first two points of the game at the 8:21 mark of the second period following a scoreless first quarter.

Still, the Buffaloes’ offense couldn’t get untracked and East’s offense finally scored on a Dayontay Standifer 5-yard run with 1:42 remaining before halftime. The Aces were success on a two-point conversion run by Mitchell, making it 10-0 at the break.

Hill, who usually will defer after the pre-game coin flip so the Buffaloes have the ball to start the third quarter, opted instead to take the ball at the start of the game, thus ensuring East would begin the second half receiving the kickoff.

The move proved to be pivotal as after an offside penalty on the kick pushed the Buffs back five more yards, a short kick to speedster Rayvelle Leak allowed him to get the ball on the 35-yard line, and he found a seam on the left hash mark and broke through the first line of tacklers and then raced untouched to the end zone. Another two-point conversion, again by Mitchell, made it 18-0 with only 14 seconds gone in the second half.

“That was the big play for sure,” Hill said. “Their special teams had a couple of big plays and we just were unable to contain their athleticism on a few plays, but that was the difference.”

Big plays over sporadic moments proved to be the downfall of the Buffs, with the Aces scoring their final points on a 49-yard pass/run play from Mitchell to Caquoy Patterson on a play that actually covered 7 yards on the pass completion. That came midway through the third period, extending the lead to 24-0.

“We didn’t do a very good job of tackling and that has been an issue,” Hill said. “We punt once, their guy fumbles, and we have two players right there but don’t recover it. That was deep in their territory, but still things didn’t go our way.”

Three fumbles and two pass interceptions were the culprit of Garden City’s offense.

“You typically get 10 to 14 possessions in a game, and we’re turning it over just a little less than half the time,” Hill said. “You just can’t overcome those most of the time.”

The only points for the Buffs came from its defense when Jesus Rodriguez scooped up an East fumble and ran 62 yards for a touchdown with 3:22 left in the game. Issac Rivera booted the PAT, making it 24-7 and that’s how it would end. But by then, there was not enough clock or offensive possession time for the Buffs to mount a comeback.

Still, Hill said he believed his team had played hard throughout the game and had shown signs of improvement from the previous three seasons with road wins over Hays and Hutchinson early on. But since the Hays win, the Buffs had dropped contests to East, Dodge City, and a narrow win over winless Great Bend, and then the Week 9 defeat.

“We had a couple of our key players banged up in the Hays game, and we just never seemed to be the same after,” said Hill, referring to a season-ending injury to running back Colin Kleysteuber and then an injury that limited and eventually ended linebacker Joel Bellows’ season for the final two weeks. “Joel was a quiet leader and we really missed that out on the field and during the week.”

The Buffs finished with just 107 total yards on offense, 87 on the ground and 20 through the air. Zack Keosengphet was the top rusher with 67 yards on 17 carries. They completed just 3-of-10 passes for 20 yards. Defensively, Alonso Marquez led the team with 15 tackles, 7 of those unassisted. Sergio Garcia and Caleb Wiese added 11 stops while Rodriguez finished with 10. The Buffs’ defense did record 4.5 sacks.

WAC Notes: In other Week 9 games involving Western Athletic Conference teams, only Hays came away as a winner with a 19-13 win over Goddard-Eisenhower in Class 5A. Dodge City was knocked off by Gardner-Edgerton, 41-20, while Liberal lost to Salina Central, 42-18 in Class 5A, and Great Bend dropped a 42-21 decision to Wamego in Class 4A.

Garden City 0; 0; 0; 7; -- 7

Wichita East 0; 10; 14; 0; -- 24

Second Quarter

WE—Safety, Garden City tackled in end zone, 8:21, 0-2.

WE—Dayontay Standifer 5 run (Daeonte’ Mitchell run), 1:42, 0-10.

Third Quarter

WE—Rayvelle Leak 65 kickoff return (Mitchell run), 11:46, 0-18.

WE—Caquoy Patterson 49 pass from Mitchell (run failed), 8:22, 0-24.

Fourth Quarter

GC—Jesus Rodriguez 62 fumble recovery return (Issac Rivera kick), 3:22, 7-24.