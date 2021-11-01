Four area schools advance in football playoffs

In the single-elimination playoff brackets for high school football teams, over half of the southwest Kansas teams were knocked out in the opening round - Week 9.

Schools that remain in the hunt for a state championship in their respective classes include Holcomb, Cimarron, Meade and Dighton. Those schools will advance to regional play on Friday.

Holcomb (7-2) advanced with a home win over Hesston (4-5) in Class 3A action, 63-25 last Friday. The Longhorns will travel to Andale (9-0) on Friday. Andale knocked off Hugoton in the opening round 53-2 at Andale.

In Class 2A, Cimarron (7-2) came away with a 51-27 victory over Norton (4-5) at Cimarron. The Bluejays will host Beloit (6-3) on Friday in a regional matchup. Beloit defeated Lakin (5-4) at home on last Friday, 53-6, to advance.

Meade (9-0) grabbed an opening round win at home over Rawlins County (4-5) on Thursday, 54-6 to advance in the Class 8-man Division I bracket. The Buffaloes will host Trego County (8-1) on Friday in a regional matchup. Trego County defeated Spearville (4-5) in its opening playoff game.

In 8-man Division II, Dighton ( 8-1) defeated Tripalins (2-6) at home on Thursday in Week 9 to advance. The Hornets will host Quinter (8-1) in a regional matchup on Friday. Quinter defeated Minneola (4-4) to advance.

Other southwest Kansas teams whose seasons came to an end in of Week 9 include:

Class 6A

Garden City (5-4) fell on the road to Wichita East (6-3), 7-24.

Dodge City (6-3) dropped a home contest to Gardner-Edgerton ( 4-5), 20-41.

Class 4A

Ulysses (2-6) was defeated in a road contest, 16-46, by Mulvane (7-2).

Class 1A

Elkhart ( 4-5) fell at home to Oakley (4-5) in the opening round, 6-48.

Sublette (2-7) forfeited to Plainville (6-3) to end its season, 0-1.

Stanton County (4-4) dropped an opening round road game, 0-48, to Ell-Saline.

Class 8-man Division I

South Gray (4-4) was defeated on the road, 22-60, by Hill City (8-1) on Thursday.

Wichita County (6-3) dropped a high scoring affair at Hoxie (6-3), 58-66, at Leoti on Thursday.