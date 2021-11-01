Dighton goes 1-2 at state volleyball

The Telegram staff

Dighton High School’s volleyball team traveled across the state to Emporia on Friday to compete in the Class 1A Division II state tournament.

The Hornets went 1-2 in pool play on Friday, not qualifying for the bracketed tournament on Saturday.

Dighton opened the tournament with a loss to Central Plains, 12-25 and 20-25, then dropped a match to Hanover, 18-25 and 12-25. The Hornets victory came over Lost Springs-Centre in its final pool play match 25-10 and 25-19.

Hanover eventually won the championship over Lebo, 25-18 and 25-19.

Dighton (26-11) was the lone southwest Kansas volleyball team, in all classes, to qualify for a state tournament appearance.