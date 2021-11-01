Chappel races to fourth at 6A state

GCHS Athletics

AUGUSTA - When the Garden City High School cross country teams competed for the first time at 4-Mile Creek Resort near Augusta in 2020, it was the first time in recent memory that the Class 6A state meet had been held away from historic Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence.

Then, as a sophomore, Devin Chappel had a solid performance with a 12th-place finish, running the 5-kilometer (3.1 miles) in a time of 16:54.54.

A year later, on the same layout, Chappel improved his time by nearly a full minute, this time racing to a time of 15:56.8 to finish fourth individually against a strong cast of runners, most of them from eastern Kansas schools in the Shawnee Mission and Olathe areas.

“Today was more about mental toughness,” Chappel said afterward. “Since we have trained all season to get to this point, we were all ready to run as a team and support one another.”

Chappel’s performance was clearly the best of the day for Garden City, as teammate Kailyn Munoz was next with a 27th-place finish in a time of 16:40.4, which was 14 seconds faster than Chappel’s time of a year ago.

“Devin ran really well,” said GCHS Head Coach Krista Linenberger. “From the gun, he put himself in the spot he wanted to finish in. That was key in this race as they went out fast. Both races did and the field just doesn’t come back to you at this point in the season.”

Those two efforts left the Buffs’ team in a 10th-place finish with 212 points, as the team standings were once again dominated by Olathe and Shawnee Mission teams, mixed in with Manhattan, Lawrence-Free State and Gardner-Edgerton. Olathe South won the team title with 70 points, Manhattan second with 100 and Olathe East third with 120.

The Buffaloess, Dodge City (11th, 234) and Haysville-Campus (269) were the final three teams in the points chase.

“For me personally, I set a goal last year to be in the top 10 this year and I’m very blessed to be able to stay healthy and accomplish this goal,” Chappel said. “I couldn’t have done this without the help of my coaches and teammates.”

Micah Blonker of Shawnee Mission North won the meet in 15:25.3, while Wyatt Haughton of Shawnee Mission East took second in 15:40.3 and Carter Stewart of Olathe East third in 15:49.9.

After Munoz, it was well back to the next Buffs’ runner, Evan Gurrola, who was 71st with a time of 17:31.4. Hayden Nemechek was 73rd in 17:32.4, Kenji Craig 93rd in 18:17.2, Isaiah Casados 98th in 18:37.5 and Taran Castro 99th in 18:47.3.

On the girls’ side, the competition was equally tough as they couldn’t climb up the ladder and finished 12th out of the 12 entered teams with 296 points.

Freshman Cate Wiese again led the Buffs with a 30th place finish in a time of 19:58.9. Jocelyn Sosa was 62nd with a mark of 20:55.3. Other finishers for the girls were Natalie Guevara-Ramos (80th, 21:37.8), Sara Chapa Solano (101, 23:11.0), Riley Sekevac (102, 23:11.2) and Lana Rodriguez (103, 23:16.7).

Olathe West captured the team title with 52 points, Olathe North and Blue Valley-Northwest took second and third with 68 and 106 points, respectively. Anjali Hocker Singh of Olathe North was the winner with a time of 17:45.6. Dodge City’s Serenity Larson, the Western Athletic Conference champion, placed 11th in 18:51.9.

Linenberger said a good day of weather was marked improvement from the 2020 race. And with the fast pace, it made it difficult for the younger Buffs to keep up.

“Our younger boys are used to climbing through the field and gaining spots through the race,” Linenberger said. “That just wasn’t going to happen today. Devin felt good and that’s what we wanted. We had hoped all seven would feel good, but we were banged up in a couple of spots, trying to get healed up in a week just isn’t enough time. Our guys ran well, considering.”

Linenberger’s comments were echoed in the same manner regarding her youthful girls squad.

“It was the same with the girls,” Linenberger said. “Many of them ran their best time at state but it was a fast race. I can’t deny there were other distractions from the tragic news GCHS received Friday (a student’s death). There were lots of extra emotions to sort through for a few of our runners.”

Between the two squads, there were only three seniors – two on the boys side and one on the girls – as well as junior Lana Rodriguez, who will be an early GCHS graduate. The remainder of the boys and girls squad will return along with some promising incoming freshmen for the 2022 season.

“We are pretty young on both sides,” Linenberger said. “Those youthful ones will continue to get stronger and more confident. It seems we have a group of eighth grade boys who are very excited about running and will try to add to our competitiveness.”

The boys had rapidly improved throughout the fall season, ending with wins in the WAC and the Class 6A regional in Wichita. The girls, too, had steadily gotten better and qualified for state with a third-place team finish at regionals the week before.

“We will no doubt be youthful, but that is exciting to me,” Linenberger said. “Us coaches love to watch kids develop and find their capabilities. We have a lot of that to do, but I also think that we are going to build into something special over the next couple of years.

“Of course, summer training and staying healthy is a huge part of that potential success. Our future looks very exciting with the runners we are getting back and those coming in.”

For the complete state results, go to www.kshsaa.org and click on state cross country.