Lighting updates set to begin at Ben Grimsley Courts

GCPR release

Updates to the lighting at Ben Grimsley Tennis and Pickleball Courts will result in a power disconnect lasting several months. The City’s electric department is currently modifying some of the existing infrastructure to prepare for the construction and installation of the new lights which will begin on Nov. 1.

A Request for Proposal (RFP) was opened on the City’s website on Aug. 30 with specifics regarding the project. Wallace Electric LLC was awarded the bid and will be responsible for the installation of the new lighting. The project will be completed by the end of January.

Daylight gameplay will not be affected except for a few temporary closures throughout the process. However, the upgraded system will cause the disconnection of the existing lights and nighttime gameplay will not be possible.

Garden City Parks and Recreation Director Aaron Stewart hopes the new lighting will improve recreation experiences for players and be a cosmetic improvement for the neighborhood.

“Moving to this new style of lighting will not only benefit those who utilize the courts,” said Stewart. “The lights will cast less light bleed and reduce glares for those who live close by.”

To view the RFP for more detailed project information, visit https://www.gardencity.org/Home/Components/RFP/RFP/2189/410.