GCCC's Mutai, Mailei named top athletes

GCCC Sports Information Services

A pair of Garden city Community College athletes have received acknowledgement of their abilities on Wednesday on the conference and national stages.

Dennis Mutai has been named the NJCAA National Runner of the Week, for the second time, in cross country and Wembley Mailei has been named the Jayhawk Conference’s Player of the Week for football.

MUTAI

What Emmett Statzer and Chris Creal have accomplished with the cross-country program in two years on the job, has been nothing short of spectacular. And the recognition keeps on coming.

On Wednesday, freshman runner, Dennis Mutai earned his second National Runner of the Week award following a third-place finish at the Mid-States Classic. He clocked a time of 24:24.2. What's even more incredible is that was his lowest placement of the season.

At Fort Hays, Mutai took second out of 196 runners with a time of 23:44.3. In Colby, he set a new school record in the 8K at 24:07.54, and on opening day, he blitzed the competition, taking first at the Terry Masterson Classic in Hutchinson.

The Broncbusters compete Saturday in the Region VI Championships at Colby.

MAILEI

During his first season in charge of the defense, Aaron Cheatwood's unit has showed out. They are No. 1 in the nation in yards per game allowed, yielding just 179 per contest-15 fewer than the second-best team, Snow. And while Cheatwood's brilliance has been on full display, it helps to have a squad full of perennial All Americans, including linebacker Wembley Mailei.

The sophomore, who transferred from Snow College, was named the Jayhawk Conference Player of the Week after registering five tackles, an interception, and a quarterback hurry in Garden City's 39-11 victory over No. 6 Coffeyville on Saturday. The second-year player has been fantastic in his last three outings, posting a season-best 10 tackles vs. Hutchinson, and two stops vs. Dodge City including one that resulted in a safety. He's currently third on the team with 24 tackles.

Garden City closes the regular season on Saturday at home against. Butler. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Broncbuster Stadium.