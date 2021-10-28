GCCC football moves up to No. 10 in polls

GCCC Sports Information Services

One game doesn't mean everything. But man, did Garden City Community College put the rest of the conference on notice on Saturday.

Forty-eight hours after their 39-11 romp over No. 6 Coffeyville, the Broncbusters moved up four spots to No. 10 in the latest NJCAA poll that was released on Monday.

"We can't worry about our positioning right now," GCCC Head Coach, Tom Minnick said. "We have to keep winning. So, whatever the polls say now, doesn't mean anything. Give me a call in four weeks."

The next month should be pure madness, which is probably what the NJCAA had in mind when it created the four-team playoff that begins next month. And the craziness has already begun.

Garden City sits just three points back of undefeated and No. 9 Monroe and four shy of eighth-ranked New Mexico Military. But to have a realistic chance of cracking the NJCAA's inaugural postseason bracket, the Broncbusters must run the table and hope that Independence wins the regular-season title.

"We can only control what we can control," Minnick added. "The rest is out of our hands."

East Mississippi moved up to No. 1, Iowa Western stayed at No. 2, and Independence is third. Jones, despite suffering their first loss, remained in the top four with Snow coming in fifth.

So, where does the jumbled mess come into play? Well, it is highly unlikely that the playoffs will consist of four unbeatens. If Garden City does run the table, that would mean Independence would have at least one loss. Jones and East Mississippi could play each other in the state playoffs, and sixth-ranked Iowa Central still has a showdown with Iowa Western in Council Bluffs on Saturday. Northwest Mississippi, which also has two losses, finishes the season on Thursday vs. Mississippi Delta, then will likely face Jones in the first round of the playoffs.

So, it is not impossible by any means for a two-loss team to crack the top four.

Garden City, which was ranked as high as No. 2 this season, dropped out of the polls for just one week before reentering on Oct. 11 at No. 14. They have now been ranked in 60 out of the last 65 polls.

The Broncbusters close the regular season Saturday at home against Butler. Kickoff set for 1 p.m. at Broncbuster Stadium.