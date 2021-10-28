Broncbusters fall to Dodge City in four sets

GCCC Sports Information Services

Garden City Community College needed at least one win in their final two matches to clinch a playoff spot. But after Wednesday's result, their chances of making the postseason took a major hit.

Martyna Kmuk posted 19 kills, Hilary English added nine, and Dodge City toppled Garden City in four sets 16-25, 25-20, 13-25, 18-26. The loss dropped the Broncbusters to 8-24 overall and 1-14 in conference. They remain a game back of Pratt with a matchup with No. 3 Butler looming in the regular-season finale on Friday.

The Conquistadors opened an early three-point lead in the first set following a Teagan Mendoza-Werner block. Kmuk added a stop at the net, Anita Vallecas-Rodriguez executed a perfect attack, and Dodge City was up, 22-16. They scored the final four points of the set.

But the Broncbusters responded in a big way in the second set. Trailing by two early, Giorgia Cappelletti recorded a kill, McKenna Jagels added a powerful spike, and Garden City was up four, 18-14. Cappelletti then followed with a pair of spikes and an ace, Remi Vargas setup Vanja Stefanovic, who powered one crosscourt, and Hannah Brandt fired a kill down the middle to even the match, 1-1.

Dodge City answered with a route in the third; then broke open an 11-11 game with an 9-4 run that forced Patrick Hiltz to call a timeout. Kmuk followed with three kills over the final five points to give the Conquistadors a 3-1 victory. It was Dodge City's sixth win in their last 10 matches.

Cappelletti led the Broncbusters with 17 kills, and Vargas had 40 assists.

Garden City will be in action next at home at 4:30 p.m. on Friday when they host Butler.