Stanton County claims regional cross country titles

Stanton County High School’s cross country continues to distance itself from competitors, this time on Saturday at a Class 2A regional cross county meet at Lake Barton Golf Course in Great Bend.

Both the boys and girls teams won the titles - each by more than 30 points over the second place finishing teams.

While the Trojans were in Great Bend, Meade’s boys and girls cross country teams each finished in second place at a Class 1A regional at the Ness City County Club in Ness City. On the boys’ side, Ingalls claimed third place as a team.

Class 2A - Girls

Stanton County’s Chesney Peterson continued her winning ways, claiming the title by more than a minute over second place finisher, teammate, Suzanne Farnham. Peterson ran an 18:44.77 on the 5K course while Farnham clocked a 20:37.57.

The Trojans had six of their team members finish in the top 20.

Stanton County’s Kenzington Nairn took 10th (22:52.41), Belle Batterton grabbed 13th (23:24.86), Lexi Martinez took 14th (23:26.00) and Kadence Hudgens in 20th (24:25.78). Kourtney Hudgens took 35th place (26:57.57) to round out the Trojan runners.

Syracuse’s Karen Solano finished 23rd (24:48.04) to lead the Bulldogs while Mirka Calderon-Ramos finished 42nd (28:29.68).

Camila Garcia led Elkhart with a 36th place finish (27:27.03), while her teammate, Holly Hollingsworth was right behind her in 37th (27:32.27). Anella Long took 43th for the Wildcats (28:33.04) and Liberty Long finished in 48th (30:16.48).

Team finishes and points are: 1. Stanton County, 29; 2. Oakley, 60; 3. Hutchinson-Trinity, 68; 4. Smith Center, 72; 5. Elkhart, 132.

Class 2A - Boys

On the boys’ side, Stanton County finished with five of the top 20 runners on the day.

The Trojans’ Kamryn Golub won the individual title with a time of 16:29.39. Teammate Spencer Schmidt ran a 17:20.41 to claim second place.

Stanton County’s Ryan Wenman took fifth (17:53.94), Uziel Carrasco finished 11th (18:49.04) and Colton Adams placed 19th (19:08.77). Also competing for the Trojans is Brandon Robles-Salmeron in 26th (19:27.64) and Edwin Molina finished 53rd (21:27.26).

Angel Moreno ran an 18:34.28 for ninth place to lead Syracuse’s team while Noah Garcia took 14th (18:59.18). Jesse Cooper grabbed 28th (19:37.34), Emmitt Cooper in 29th (19:39.27) and Uriel Ibarra in 46th (21:09.73). Ki Vager-Salter took 59th (22:26.23) and Eben Urie finished in 69th (24:37.93).

Noah Froese finished in 38th to lead the Sublette runners with a 20:27.22. Gage Lee grabbed 42nd (20:50.86) for the Larks and Brandon Guenter took 49th (21:17.52).

Team finishes and points are: 1. Stanton County, 37; 2. Hutchinson-Trinity, 70; 3. Hoxie, 92; 4. Medicine Lodge, 109; 5. Syracuse, 113.

Class 1A - Girls

Meade’s Maya Doney led the way for the Buffaloes Saturday, finishing in second place with a 21:54.80, while teammate Haley Thompson grabbed 11th (22:58.90). Golden Plains’ Emma Weiner won the individual title with a 19:48.80.

Other Meade runners include Kyra Shewey and teammate Karsen Jones both finishing in 31st (25:18.90).

Ingalls’ Courtney Bailey finished in sixth place with a 22:20.10 and teammate Sydney Minet took 37th (26:08.20).

Ravenanna Osborn was the lone runner for Greeley County, finishing in 20th with a 24:08.30, while South Gray’s lone entry, Kylie Stapleton took 21st (24:16.00).

Wichita County’s Laura Catillo took 44th (27:36.70) and Vania Santillana finished in 50th (28:42.00).

Team scores and points include: 1. Quinter, 24; Meade, 45; 3. Ness City, 54; 4. Kiowa County, 55; 5. Minneola, 60.

Class 1A -Boys

Meade had four athletes finish in the top 20 on Saturday, led by Logan Keith in fourth place (17:56.70). Jobjosiah Muthiani took 10th (18:48.60), Brock Keith grabbed 12th (19:00.10) and Anthony Godfrey in 20th (19:26.60).

Other runners for the Buffaloes are Walker Koons, 25th (19:45.20), Kody Henson took 28th (20:01.60) and Orvin Dyck in 34th ( 20:42.80).

Ingalls’ Brenden Ellis finished in third place with a 17:38.50 while Layton Simon took ninth (18:46.30) for the Bulldogs. Chance Unruh took 33rd (20:34.90), Edwin Ruiz in 38th (21:08.50), Breck Averhoff took 39th (22:02.50) and Robert Allen in 44th (22:25.40).

Andrew Racy led the way for South Gray with a fifth place finish with a time of 18:10.30, while Sam Moore took 23rd (19:34.60). Jaxon Koehn took 37th (20:57.10), Max Moore in 41st (22:05.00) and Jess Hollingsworth took 58th (26:17.60).

Drew Case was the lone runner for Wichita County. He finished 43rd (22:19.10).

Team scores include: 1. Quinter, 28; 2. Meade, 31; 3. Ingalls, 54; 4. La Crosse, 56; 5. South Gray, 71.

Both the Class 2A and 1A state cross country meets will be on Saturday at the Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria.