Mutai paces Broncbuster men's cross country

GCCC Sports Information Services

WINFIELD - Dennis Mutai posted another top-five finish at the Mid States Classic on Saturday, while his team took ninth. The women finished 13th.

The freshman clocked a time of 24:24.15, one of the top marks in the 225-person race. And to put it into context of just how Mutai has been this season, the third-place finish was his lowest of the season.

Meantime Kelvin Cheruiyot took 10th with a time of 25:50.58, with teammate Angel Ayala placing 40th (27:38.73). Zaccerie Penka ran a new personal best of 28:47.59, Daniel Aguilar posted a 30:18.72, and Jose Garcia and Edgar Ruiz each posted personal records (30:46.17 and 32:20.40), respectively.

On the women's side, Valentine Lagat took 22nd out of 182 runners with a time of 19:38.99. Shareen Cheruiyot posted a mark of 19:52.50 - good for 26th place. Jania Don Juan was 93rd(22:27.97), Cielo Garcia, who returned from illness, ran a 23:07.78, and Taylor Thorp timed out at 24:19.67.

Garden City’s teams will be in Colby on Saturday for the Region VI Championships.