Holcomb boys top 3A regional cross country teams at Lakin

Southwestern Heights girls win title

The Holcomb High School boys’ cross country team know first hand how important finishing placings are for a team title. Saturday, at Loucks Park in Lakin, the Longhorns came out on the favorable end to claim the team championship in a Class 3A regional meet.

At the end of the day, Holcomb and Hoisington were tied for first place with 55 points each. Holcomb had five of seven of their runners finish in higher placings, including the top three runners, than those with Hoisington, thus giving the Longhorns the title.

On the girls side, Southwestern Heights won the team title by over 30 points.

Class 3A - Boys

Holcomb had its top four runner finish in the top 20 Saturday, with Daegan VanPelt leading the way with a third place medal, running the 5K course in 17:54.55.

Xavier Robles grabbed fifth place for the Longhorns (18:09.64), Alex Rodby was right behind his teammate in sixth (18:11.66) and Erik Ramos claimed 18th (18:53.00).

Other runners for Holcomb included Kevin Davis finishing in 29th (19:29.81), Miguel Ibanez-Resendiz in 31st (19:33.81) and Brecklin McClure in 41st (20:30.50).

Lakin’s Lawson Weilert-Beymer claimed the individual gold medal on the day, running the course in 17:19.68. Teammates Austin Ritsema took fourth (17:59.68) and Alex Luce grabbed ninth (18:14.38).

Other Bronc runners included Leo Sheldon in 60th (21:15.34), Tyler Holloway 63rd (21:25.14), Gabe Cox 67th (21:51.57) and Anthony Ornelas 68th (22:01.52).

Scott City’s Ivan Armendariz led the Beavers with an 11th place finish (18:20.98) while Bryndan Bailey took 13th (18:31.08). Cody Vance finished 21st (19:01.36), Kevin Dominguez Peregrino grabbed 24th (19:07.32), Efren Tarango 25th (19:07.84) and Logan Stoppel 27th (19:19.91).

Matrik Barranca led Cimarron with a second place individual finish at 17:53.85. Trenton Briggs grabbed 17th place for the Bluejays (18:50.52), Gael Cardiel 43rd (20:32.99), Alec Wittman 58th (21:13.82), Jacob Pando 65th (21:33.02), Javier Vazquez 73rd (22:36.85) and Matthew Villa 79th ( 24:59.14).

Southwestern Heights was led by Elijah Kisner who finished in 20th place (19:00.01).

Other Mustangs competing, and their placings, included Branden Stanfield 23rd (19:05.53), Victor Testa 26th (19:09.52), Roberto Funes 45th (20:36.47), Parker Leak 55th (21:08.24) and Jonathan Grimaldo 56th (21:12.19).

Hugoton’s Christian Gomez led the Eagles with a 30th place finish (19:31.77). jammy Wolters 33rd (19:44.81), Jesus Sanchez 37th (20:09.86), Daniel Gonzalez 40th (20:20.64), Yossen Meza 42nd (20:31.56) and Christian Zizumbo Nieto 50th (20:52.78).

Team placings and scores include: 1. Holcomb, 55; 2. Hoisington, 55; 3. Scott City, 83; 4. Lakin, 123; 5. Southwestern Heights, 150; 6. Cimarron, 166; 7. Hugoton, 167.

Class 3A - Girls

Southwestern Heights’ Ozia Trujillo won the individual gold medal Saturday, running the 5K course in 20:32.13.

Yanely Puentes finished sixth (21:07.82), Cinthya Garcia grabbed 10th (21:47.83), Juanita Puentes took 13th (22:05.05) and Dianna Olivera 39th (24:27.46) to round out the Mustangs competitors.

Jenera Ardery led Holcomb with a second place individual finish at 20:37.66. Katrina Macias was seventh (21:23.07) and Isabel Macias was 27th (23:25.68). Other Longhorns competing were Kaya Bjurstrom 36th (24:09.35), Jayln VanPelt 43rd (24:45.52), Ella Stoppel 52nd (26:13.65) and Melissa Almaraz 60th (27:59.40).

Clare Hawkins claimed third place individually with a 20:41.22 to lead Scott City. Brinlie Stevens took 21st (22:42.40) while Macy Brown was 30th (23:46.05) and Kairae Berry right behind her in 31st (23:50.15). BreAna McPherson was 57th (26:58.24) for the Beavers and Jordan Kough 64th (28:30.76).

Lakin’s Jordan Ortiz led the Broncs with a 15th place finish (22:17.17) and Maile White was 23rd (22:54.61). Other Broncs competing included Josiah Ortiz 45th (24:54.30), Anne Sophie Van Der Knaap 62nd (28:17.39) and Halle Woodrow 67th (29:32.58).

Cimarron was led by Wendy Medina in 16th (22:25.32) and Gracie Millershaski 17th (22:27.02). Veronica Greene 19th (22:27.78), Janae Fugitt 20th (22:38.19), Evan Vath 38th (24:22.48) and Shannon Salyer 47th (25:00.67).

Hugoton’s lone runner, LaKota Schultz finished in 40th (24:33.86).

Team placings, and scores for the day were: 1. Southwestern Heights, 54; 2. Norton, 86; 3. Cimarron, 90; 4. Holcomb, 90; 5. TMP, 110; 6. Scott City, 115; 8. Lakin, 174.

Class 4A - Boys

The Ulysses High School boys cross country team competed in a Class 4A regional meet Saturday. The meet, hosted by Buhler High School, was held at Evergy-Prairie Ridge Park in Hutchinson.

Bryan Pena led the Tigers’ attack, finishing 13th with a time of 19:01.40. Irvin Luna took 37th (21:04.50) and Angel Aguilar Cano placed 40th (21:13.50). Quincy Sierra took 47th (22:16.70), Tyson Flores got 56th (24:13.40), Robert Carter 58th (25:06.70) and RJ Mader took 59th (29:35.60).

Ulysses took seventh place as a team with 181 points. Buhler won the meet with 15 points.

The Tigers had no entries in the girls race.

Both the Class 3A and 4A state cross country meets will be held on Saturday at the Wamego Country Club in Wamego.