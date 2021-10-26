Dighton moves on to state volleyball action

Dighton High School is the lone area team to advance out of sub-state volleyball action to state tournament play.

Dighton will be traveling to Emporia for the Class 1A Division II state tournament at White Auditorium.

Pool play will be held on Friday with the bracketed semifinal matches and championship beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

In pool play, Dighton will face Central Plains at 10 a.m., Hanover at 1 p.m., then Lost Springs-Centre at 2 p.m.

In a Class 1A Division II volleyball tournament at Deerfield on Saturday to reach the state tournament, Dighton opened with a bye the first round then defeated Ingalls 25-9, 25-14 to advance to the championship match. The Hornets faced off with Greeley County for the sub-state title and won 25-21, 25-14.

Ingalls went 1-1 on the day, defeated Deerfield in an opening round match 25-18, 25-17. Greeley County faced Moscow in a semifinal match and won 25-20, 25-20 to reach the finals. Moscow defeated Rolla 25-14, 25-10 in an opening round match to reach the semifinals.

Other area teams competing in sub-state volleyball tournaments in various classes included:

Class 3A at Lakin

Scott City went 2-1 to finish in second place, falling to Goodland in the championship match 14-25, 25-21, 23-25, Saturday at Lakin. The Beavers defeated Cimarron 25-11, 25-16 then Holcomb in a semifinal 16-25, 25-17, 26-24.

Holcomb opened the tourney with a 25-19, 25-18 victory over Colby to reach the semifinal. Hugoton defeated Lakin 25-19, 25-23 before falling to eventual sub-state champion Goodland 25-16, 25-21.

Class 2A at Sublette

Meade went 2-1 Saturday at Sublette, dropping the sub-state championship game to Ellinwood 21-25,15-25. The Buffaloes defeated Sublette 25-14, 25-19 and Skyline 25-12, 25-18.

Elkhart won its opening match over Syracuse 25-9, 25-11 before falling to Ellinwood 10-25, 10-25. Stanton County was defeated by Ellinwood in an opening round match 18-25, 5-25.

Class 1A Division I at Leoti

South Gray faced Rawlins County on Saturday at Leoti in the championship match of a Class 1A Division I volleyball sub-state. The Rebels came up short falling to Rawlins County 23=25, 13-25.

South Gray opened with a bye as the No. 1 seed then defeated Decatur County 25-15-25-10, to advance to the title match.

Wichita County also received a bye the first round, but fell to Rawlins County in three sets 25=22, 8-25 and 21-25 in a semifinal match. Satanta dropped an opening round match to Rawlins County 4-25, 21-25 in the single elimination tournament.