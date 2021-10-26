Area high school football teams move into playoffs
While many think of Halloween at the end of October, high school football teams are looking to the playoffs as the opening round - Week 9 - is this week.
Several area teams are still in the hunt for a state championship in their respective classes.
Here’s a look at the parings in the opening round:
Class 6A
Garden City (5-3) will face off with Wichita East (5-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Wichita South’s Carpenter Stadium. GCHS is the No. 9 seed in the west while East is the west’s No. 8 seed.
Dodge City ( 6-2) will host Gardner-Edgerton (3-5) at 7 p.m. Friday in Dodge City. DCHS is the No. 7 seed in the west while GEHS is the No. 10 seed in the west.
Class 4A
Ulysses (2-5) will be on the road for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Mulvane (6-2). The Tigers are the No. 13 seed in the west while Mulvane is the west’s No. 4 seed.
Class 3A
Holcomb (6-2) will host Hesston (4-4) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Holcomb. The Longhorns are the District 8 No. 2 seed while Hesston is the District 7’s No. 3 seed.
Hugoton (4-4) will travel to Andale (8-0) for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday. Hugoton is the District 8 No. 4 seed and Andale is the District 7 No. 1 seed.
Class 2A
Cimarron (6-2) will be hosting Norton (4-4) in Cimarron at 7 p.m. on Friday. Cimarron is the District 7 No. 1 seed while Norton is the District 8 No. 4 seed.
Lakin (5-3) will be on the road for a 7 p.m. contest on Friday at Beloit. The Broncs are the District 7 No. 3 seed and Beloit is the District 8 No. 2 seed.
Class 1A
Elkhart (4-4) will be hosting Oakley (3-5) at 7 p.m. on Friday. Elkhart is the District 4 No. 4 seed while Oakley is the District 3 No. 5 seed.
Sublette (1-7) will travel to Plainville (5-3) for a 7 p.m. game on Friday. The Larks are the District 4 No. 6 seed and Plainville is the District 3 No. 3 seed.
Stanton County (3-4) will be on the road facing Ell-Saline at 7 p.m. on Friday at Brookville. The Trojans are the District 4 No. 5 seed while Ell-Saline is the District 3 No. 4 seed.
8-man Division I
Meade (8-0) will host Rawlins County (4-4) at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Meade is the District 7 No. 1 seed while Rawlins County is the District 8 No. 4 seed.
Wichita County (6-2) will host Hoxie (5-3) at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Leoti. The Indians are the District 7 No. 2 seed and Hoxie is the District 8 No. 3 seed.
South Gray (4-3) will be traveling to Hill City (7-1) for a 6 p.m. game on Thursday. The Rebels are the District 7 No. 4 seed while Hill City is the District 8 No. 1 seed.
8-man Division II
Dighton (7-1) will be hosting Triplains (2-5) at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Hornets are the District 7 No. 1 seed while Triplains is the District 8 No. 4 seed.
Winning teams in all classes will advance to regional matchup on Nov. 5.