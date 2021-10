Garden City Telegram

TUESDAY, OCT. 26

Soccer: 6 p.m., Class 6A Regional, Lawrence-Free State at GCHS boys.

Basketball: 7 p.m., Barclay College at GCCC women.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

Volleyball: 6:30 p.m., Dodge City at GCCC.

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

Football: (Playoffs, Week 9) - 6 p.m., Rawlins Co. at Meade; South Gray at Hill City; Hoxie at Wichita Co.; Triplains at Dighton.

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

Football: (Playoffs, Week 9) - 7 p.m., GCHS verses Wichita East (at Wichita South), Hesston at Holcomb; Ulysses at Mulvane; Hugoton at Andale; Norton at Cimarron; Lakin at Beloit; Oakley at Elkhart; Sublette at Plainville; Stanton Co. at Ell-Saline.

Volleyball: 10 a.m., Class 1A Division II State - Dighton, (White Auditorium, Emporia); 4:30 p.m., Butler at GCCC.

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

Volleyball: 9 a.m., Class 1A Divison II State - Dighton, (White Auditorium, Emporia).

Football: 1 p.m., Butler at GCCC.

Cross Country: State meets - 6A at 4-Mile Creek Resort, Augusta; 4A, 3A at Wamego Country Club, Wamego; 2A, 1A at Sand Plum Nature Trail, Victoria; GCCC at Region VI Championships, Colby.

MONDAY, NOV. 1

Basketball: 7 p.m., Bethany at GCCC men.