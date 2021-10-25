Buffs’ cross country teams advance to 6A state

GCHS Athletics

Boys win regional, girls third

WICHITA - It was not a surprise that the Garden City High School boys’ cross country team qualified for the Class 6A state championship at its regional meet in Wichita.

The Buffs’ boys did, however, come up with a regional championship, edging out Western Athletic Conference rival Dodge City, by two points, 54-56.

But perhaps the most pleasant result of Saturday’s regional at Wichita’s Cessna Activity Center was the girls’ third-place team finish, enabling them to capture the final team qualifying position for this coming Saturday’s state at 4-Mile Creek Resort just southwest of Augusta.

The girls team finished with 67 points behind Dodge City (40) and Derby (42) while fourth-place Liberal was at 92 points.

For the Buffs’ boys, Coach Krista Linenenberger got a strong 3-5-6 individual finish from junior Devin Chappel (16:34.42), sophomore Kailyn Munoz (17:12.36) and junior Evan Gurrola (17:14.75) to lead the way. A pair of freshmen – Hayden Nemechek (17th, 17:56.53) and Taran Castro (29th, 18:44.27) rounded out the scoring times for the Buffs. Seniors Kenji Craig (30th, 18:45.03) and Isaiah Casados (31st, 18:51.57) rounded out the placings for the Buffs’ boys.

The top two finishers in the boys division came from Daniel Zeller of Wichita East (16:24.74) and Jake Beauchamp of Wichita South (16:30.06).

“This team is really something special to watch,” Casados said of his underclassman teammates. “I feel like we all gave it our best even if some of us didn’t set any personal records today. I can’t put into words how proud I am of this group.”

Craig, too, had high praise for his squad.

“With state being next week, winning this race gives us all confidence to run our best races where it counts,” Craig said.

The girls squad, who have been steadily showing improvement all season, also are in the midst of a youth movement with freshman Cate Wiese and junior Jocelyn Sosa pacing the squad’s performance at Wichita.

Wiese placed third with a time of 20:21.78, finishing behind winner Serenity Larson of Dodge City and Kathryn Hazen of Derby, who had times of 19:27.63 and 19:55.73. Sosa came in eighth with a time of 21:12.12.

Next, Garden City got an 11th place finish from freshman Natalie Guevara-Rios (21:38.21) while senior Sara Chapa Solano (24th, 23:18.72) and freshman Riley Sekevac (25th, 23:22.23) concluded the five counting marks. Juniors Lana Rodriguez (27th, 23:58.14) and Joscelyn Monarrez-Cruz (32nd, 24:36.74) were the remaining two Buffs’ runners.

“Having the opportunity to go out there and give our all into that course was such an honor today,” said Guevara, the Buffs’ third runner. “We had to push through and fight for our teammates. I think we did a great job today, and we reached new levels and proved we can achieve more than what we think.”

Chapa, the lone senior among the counting runners for Linenberger, said the team qualifying was the highlight of the season.

“Being able to run on this course today and leave everything out there with no regrets was such a high,” Chapa said. “I’m so thrilled we made it to state and can’t wait to see us move forward from here.”

The schedule for the state championship on Saturday calls for the Buffaloes’ boys to run at 10:40 a.m. and the girls will conclude the four races of the day (Class 5A also runs there) at noon.