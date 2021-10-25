Buffalo volleyball falls to No. 1 Rural

GCHS Athletics

TOPEKA - There was no masking the challenge facing the Garden City High School volleyball team when pairings were announced mid-week a week ago for the Class 6A sub-state championships.

With a 13-21 season mark, the Buffs drew the overall No. 8 seed to face No. 9 seed Wichita Southeast (12-21) on Saturday in Topeka. That site was chosen because Topeka-Washburn Rural (36-0) was the top-seeded team in the 18-team West portion of the state bracket. Additionally, the Junior Blues is the No. 1-ranked team in 6A by the Kansas Volleyball Association.

The Buffs got through that 8 vs. 9 semifinal with a three-set victory over the Golden Buffaloes of Southeast (22-25, 25-13, 25-13) to put them into the sub-state title match against Rural.

With a predominantly freshman/sophomore lineup and three first-year varsity seniors, the Buffs ran into the buzz-saw of Rural, falling in straight sets by scores of 5-25, 9-25 to see their season end at 14-22. It marked the first time dating back to 2015 that the Buffs will not be in the state tournament.

“When sub-state brackets were released, we weren’t altogether surprised at our draw,” said GCHS Head Coach Trista Bailey. “However, we knew our first-round game was winnable and that’s what we focused on most as we prepared last week.”

Leaving early in the morning Saturday for the nearly five-hour drive to Topeka, the Buffs didn’t step onto the floor until about 2:30 in the afternoon and the long drive appeared to have affected the start, Bailey said.

“We were slow to start against Southeast,” Bailey said. “We tried to get the kids out to stretch as much as we could (on the trip East), but they weren’t fully out of the van until sets 2 and 3.”

After the sluggish start, the Buffs played some of their best volleyball of the entire season in rolling to those consecutive 25-13 set wins to advance to the finals.

“What impressed me the most about Saturday was that they had pride in themselves and in our program when it could have been very easy not to,” Bailey said. “They played hard, they had fun, and they got a first-round win.”

Bailey described the match with Rural as the classic David vs. Goliath situation.

“Rural is a powerhouse in female sports and they get to the state tournament nearly every year,” she said. “They have an outside (hitter) going to Kentucky and their team is disciplined and well-coached.”

With an all new cast of not only starters but every varsity player, the 2021 season had its share of challenges, Bailey said.

“Just like everything has been this season, sub-state was a learning experience,” Bailey said. “You don’t want to play Washburn Rural to go to state? We have to win more (regular season) matches.”

Bailey said this year’s learning curve for the youthful roster will pay off in the future.

“I think this season fueled the fire for our younger kids and toughened up our seniors for life after high school,” Bailey said. “This group is special for so many reasons and I’m proud of them for how they handled themselves this fall.”

In the match win over Southeast, freshman Piper Harris led the way with 13 kills, senior Mikayla Martinez was next with 6 and Kamdyn Carr added 4. Taylor Mesa had three service aces and Mya Dela Cruz had two. Dela Cruz delivered 27 assists while Claire Heiman and Harris led the way in digs with 12 and 8, respectively. Mackenzie Lucas and Martinez topped the block category with 4 and 2, respectively.

The Rural match saw the Buffs manage just four kills with four different players getting one each. Mesa had the lone service ace in the match. Dela Cruz had three assists and three digs to lead those categories. Harris and Lucas had one block each.

The seniors graduating include Martinez, Dela Cruz and Jesy Foster. Bailey will return the remainder of her varsity roster for 2022 which includes juniors Mesa and Lucas, sophomores Adeleena Unzueta and Carr and freshmen Jennicah Pinchon, Harris, Kate McDonald and Heiman.