GCHS opens regional soccer Tuesday

GCHS Athletics

Buffaloes draw No. 5 seed

At least for the first round of the Class 6A West Regionals, the Garden City Buffaloes’ boys’ soccer team will be playing at the friendly Buffalo Stadium.

That was announced Saturday by the Kansas State High School Activities Association as the Buffs drew the overall No. 5 seed in the West half of Class 6A’s 36 schools.

The Buffs, who are 12-4-0 overall, will host Lawrence-Free State, 7-7-2, in a 6 p.m. match on their home turf at Buffalo Stadium. Free State is the No. 12 overall seed among the 18 teams in the West.

Regionals are broken down into four brackets, with two of those brackets being comprised of five teams while the other two brackets are four teams each.

Should be the Buffs win on Tuesday they would face the winner of Monday’s Derby (No. 4, 13-1-2) vs. Junction City (No. 13, 7-8-0) contest on Thursday at the home turf of the higher seeded team.

Undefeated Topeka-Washburn Rural (15-0-0) drew the No. 1 overall seed in the West and will play the winner of the play-in game between No. 16 Wichita Northwest (5-11-0) and Campus/Clearwater (4-11-1). Northwest and Campus/Clearwater play Monday with the winner to travel to Topeka to play Rural on Tuesday. That winner will then go against the Hutchinson (No. 8, 8-7-1) vs. Wichita East (No. 9, 8-7-1) on Thursday.

In another West Regional (No. 2), second-seeded Dodge City (defending state champions and 15-0-1) will host Tuesday the winner of the Monday play-in game between No. 15 Wichita West (5-11-0) and No. 18 Wichita South (0-16-0). That winner will take on No. 7 Topeka High (8-6-2) vs. No. 10 Wichita Southeast (8-7-1).

The West Regional No. 3 will see No. 3 overall seed Wichita North (14-1-1) host No. 14 Liberal (5-10-0) while No. 6 Manhattan (10-5-1) hosts No. 11 Wichita Heights (7-6-3).

Garden has received the No. 5 seed and is playing in West Region No. 4 with Derby being the higher seeded team in that region.

The four West regional winners will advance to the state quarterfinals the early part of the week of Nov. 1 with the state semifinals and championship/consolation matches slated for Nov. 5 and 6.