Buffaloes hold off Panthers in WAC finale

GCHS grabs share of 3-way tie for title

GREAT BEND - One week after seeing the Hatchet slip away at home against rival Dodge City after holding a big first-half lead, the Garden City Buffaloes football team almost repeated itself Friday night in Week 8 of the 2021 regular season.

In a road contest to finish up the Western Athletic Conference schedule against winless Great Bend, the Buffs built what appeared to be an insurmountable lead of 28-0 at halftime thanks to a near-flawless performance behind a crunching rushing attack.

But as they did against the Red Demons of Dodge the week before, apparently complacency set in, GCHS Head Coach Brian Hill said, and that once safe advantage very nearly dissipated in what can only be described as self-destruction in the final 24 minutes.

First, the Buffs took the second half kickoff and promptly fumbled the ball way, only to have Great Bend’s Chayse Gruber pick up the ball and ramble 21 yards untouched for the Panther’s first points of the night and the PAT kick made it 28-7 with only 12 ticks of the clock gone.

The Buffaloes then had a three-and-out on their first possession of the third period. Several minutes after trading possessions, the Buffs’ mistakes mounted when Garden mishandled the kickoff by batting the ball out of bounds. That drive stalled and the ensuing punt was blocked that gave the Panthers the ball on the GC 3-yard line. One play later, the Panthers reached the end zone on Cayden Scheuerman’s 3-yard run. The PAT kick made it 28-14 with 8:14 left and all of a sudden it was game on.

“I couldn’t begin to explain some of the things that happened in those first few minutes of the second half,” said Hill. “It just seems like it’s a mentality with the kids that we play really well, get a good lead and then they get comfortable and let up.”

It wouldn’t get any easier from there, however, as the Panthers got the ball midway through the fourth quarter and aided by a pass interference penalty and a personal foul penalty that moved the ball 30 yards, Great Bend got its third touchdown of the half on a 3-yard pass from Scheuerman to Maddox Spray with only 3:38 remaining to play.

Fortunately, the Buffs were able to run out the clock to preserve the victory and finish the WAC schedule with a 3-1 record, enabling them to share the conference title with both Hays and Dodge City. In the whacky WAC schedule this year, Garden City beat Hays on the road, Hays beat Dodge City on the road and Dodge City beat Garden City on the road.

The Buffs finish the 8-game regular season schedule with a 5-3 record and that puts them into the No. 9 seed among the 16 teams in the Class 6A West Division for the playoffs. They will travel on Friday to face Wichita East (5-3, No. 8) in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Wichita South’s Carpenter Stadium. Earlier this season, at Wichita Northwest Stadium, East rolled the Buffs 50-7 in a lopsided battle.

East’s Blue Aces might be the surprise team in Class 6A this season, having suffered many seasons of losing. But they capped off an amazing season of comebacks, after starting 1-3, to win their fourth straight game with a stunning 26-19 upset of Class 5A powerhouse Bishop Carroll.

The second straight game of the Tale of Two Teams saw the Buffs thoroughly take control against a Great Bend team that had been winless and only had one close game, that a 22-21 loss to Liberal. The Buffs had routed Liberal 49-0 earlier in the year.

The Buffs got their first TD of the night on a 95-yard run by Zack Keosengphet with 2:14 left in the first, added a 13-yard scamper by Emmanuel Charite at the 6:52 mark of the second, an 85-yard burst by Zane Burns with 4:59 to play before half and then topped it off with a 19-yard pass from Caleb Wiese to Jerry Arteaga with only 53 seconds on the clock before the break on a fourth-down play.

Issac Rivera booted four PAT’s to make it 28-0 at intermission. Then things changed.

“At halftime, I told the kids that we had to stay focused and not have a repeat of last week (21-6 lead vs. Dodge only to lose 36-29 in double overtime),” Hill said. “For whatever reason, you look around at any level and it seems like it’s hard to stay focused. High school, college, pros – it’s all there. It’s all between the ears. You have to play with emotion, stay focused or you give the edge to your opponent.”

Despite winning and grabbing a share of the WAC title, Hill said the Buffs couldn’t even manage to celebrate that accomplishment.

“The kids knew that they had not played well in the second half, so it was not the usual celebration after a win,” Hill said. “But we want them to understand the accomplishment and how they got there.”

It was hard to explain, Hill said, that this is the same Buffs team that went on the road early in the year and won an overtime game at Hutchinson and then beat conference pre-season favorite Hays on the road.

“We had two big road wins where we did all the things right to come out on top,” Hill said. “Now, we’ve had two games where we haven’t closed it out the way we want. We were fortunate in that Great Bend wasn’t good enough to come all the way back and we managed to win.”

It was another big rushing attack for the Buffs that carried the day, most of it in the first half. Junior Keosengphet finished the night with 23 carries for 179 yards, one week after carrying the ball 38 times for 201 yards against Dodge City. The Buffalo finished with 55 rushes for 408 yards.

At the same time, the Buffs had four turnovers (3 fumbles, 1 interception) and that kept Great Bend in the game over the final 24 minutes.

“We’ve got a lot to get fixed this week to prepare for East,” Hill said. “It’s not your typical East team, so we know we will have to be at our best if we want to win the game and keep the season alive.”

Garden City 7; 21; 0; 0; — 28

Great Bend 0; 0; 14; 7; — 21

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

GC—Zach Keosengphet 95 run (Isaac Rivera kick), 2:14

Second Quarter

GC—Emmanuel Charite 13 run (Rivera kick), 6:52

GC—Zane Burns 85 run (Rivera kick), 4:59

GC—Jerry Arteaga 19 pass from Caleb Wiese (Rivera kick), 0:53

Third Quarter

GB—Chayse Gruber 21 fumble return (Alex Galindo kick), 11:48

GB—Cayden Scheuerman 3 run (Galindo kick) 8:14

Fourth Quarter

GB—Maddox Spray 3 pass from Scheuerman (Galindo kick), 3:38

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING—Garden City: 55-408; Keosengphet 23-179, Burns 5-91, Charite 6-58, Wiese 11-42, Arteaga 5-35, Pilosof 2-5, Metzen 1-2; team 2-(-4).

Great Bend: 24-51; Cody Miller 15-35, Scheuerman 8-15, Gavin Haberman 1-1.

PASSING—Garden City: Wiese 1-2-1, 19.

Great Bend: Scheuerman 16-33-4, 133.

RECEIVING—Garden City: Arteaga 1-19.

Great Bend: Maddox Spray 7-67, Miller 3-28, Stefan Spray 5-26, Haberman 1-10.

Defense:

Leading tacklers—Sergio Garcia 15 (5-10), Xavier Soriano 14 (5-9), Caleb Wiese 11 (8-3).

Fumbles Lost: Garden City 3.