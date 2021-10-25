Final week state volleyball rankings announced

The Telegram staff

The Kansas Volleyball Association has announced the 2021 Week 7 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Oct. 18. This is the final week of rankings for the 2021 season.

Rank – School – Record – (Last Week’s Rank)

Class 6A

1. Washburn Rural 36-0 (1) 2. Blue Valley North 31-2 (2) 3. Blue Valley West 26-8 (3) 4. Shawnee Mission Northwest 29-8 (4) 5. Wichita Northwest 37-1 (5) 6. Olathe Northwest 22-10 (6) 7. Lawrence-Free State 22-9 (7) 8. Hutchinson 29-5 (8) 9. Blue Valley Northwest 20-14 (9) 10. Derby 24-11 (10).

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 31-3 (1) 2. Lansing 30-1 (2) 3. Spring Hill 27-6 (7) 4. St. James Academy 24-9 (3) 5. Mill Valley 29-7 (4) 6. Maize South 26-8 (5) 7. Seaman 23-10 (6) 8. Goddard-Eisenhower 23-9 (8) 9. Basehor-Linwood 23-9 (9) 10. Emporia 24-7 (NR).

Class 4A

1. Andale 32-2 (1) 2. McPherson 29-6 (2) 3. Baldwin 26-3 (4) 4. Circle 29-6 (3) 5. Clay Center 23-5 (5) 6. Ottawa 18-16 (9) 7. Bishop Miege 12-23 (8) 8. Louisburg 18-16 (7) 9. Labette County 34-3 (10) 10. Abilene 23-13 (NR).

Class 3A

1. Cheney 32-2 (1) 2. Smoky Valley 32-3 (2) 3. Heritage Christian 30-2 (3) 4. Hiawatha 34-3 (5) 5. Nemaha Central 31-6 (4) 6. Goodland 34-3 (6) 7. Silver Lake 25-8 (9) 8. Wichita-Trinity Academy 27-6 (NR) 9. Riverton 33-3 (7) 10. Eureka 31-1 (8).

Class 2A

1. Smith Center 33-2 (1) 2. Sedgwick 31-3 (2) 3. Ellinwood 31-4 (4) 4. Garden Plain 25-8 (3) 5. Hillsboro 27-8 (5) 6. Sterling 27-7 (6) 7. Wabaunsee 28-7 (7) 8. Inman 24-10 (9) 9. Meade/Fowler 31-1 (8) 10. Jefferson County North 29-6 (10).

Class 1A – Division I

1. Centralia 32-5 (1) 2. Pretty Prairie 34-4 (4) 3. Little River 31-4 (2) 4. Victoria 26-5 (3) 5. Kiowa County 27-5 (5) 6. Spearville 27-6 (6) 7. Burlingame 23-7 (8) 8. St. Paul 28-4 (7) 9. St. John-Hudson 20-12 (10) 10. Goessel 24-11 (NR).

Class 1A – Division II

1. Hanover 32-5 (1) 2. Lebo 26-4 (2) 3. Attica 31-3 (3) 4. Central Plains 24-8 (4) 5. Wheatland-Grinnell 26-9 (7) 6. Central Christian 23-9 (8) 7. Golden Plains 30-6 (6) 8. Linn 24-12 (5) 9. Dighton 23-9 (9) 10. Argonia 25-6 (10).