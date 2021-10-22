Olin claims Ranger Invite title

GCCC Sports Information Services

Broncbuster team finished second

ENID, OKLA - In their final tune-up before the NJCAA National Preview next month, the Garden City Community College golf team impressed again.

Erik Olin won the individual title, shooting 2-under par, and the Broncbusters took second as a team at the Ranger Invitational at Meadowlake Golf Course.

How good was Olin? Well, in Monday's opening round, he triple bogeyed 14 and still finished 2-over par, that was thanks to four birdies including two on the final four holes. But his masterpiece came in the final round, tapping in for eagle on No. 4, a 500-yard par 5, followed by back-to-back birdies on six and seven. He shot 2-under on the front and two-under on the back, posting a tournament-best 67.

Anthony DeSchutter recorded a top-10 finish, carding a 6-over, 148 for the tournament. He shot rounds of 73 and 75, tallying seven birdies over 36 holes. His teammate, Joshua Balson-Scales tied for 11th at 8-over, recording his best round on Tuesday with a 2-over, 73 which included back-to-back birdies on the back nine to close it out.

Philip Stjernlof was 13th at 9-over, bouncing back from a 79 on Monday to card a 1-over, 72 in the final round. Nils Andersson came in 25th at 16-over, Alexander Silfwergard was 28th (17-over), and Noah Ortiz tied for 31st.

Next up for the Broncbusters is the NJCAA National Preview beginning on Nov. 4 at Odessa, Texas.