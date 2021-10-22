GCCC Athletics to hold pink nights

GCCC Information Services

The Garden City Community College Athletic Department will host two Pink Nights during its Pink Week, with all proceeds raised being donated to the Heartland Cancer Center.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

The GCCC volleyball game verses Dodge City beginning at 6:30 p.m., will be the first Pink Night. Before the game, Pink Night t-shirts will be for sale for $15 each in front of the Perryman Athletic Complex. Purchase a t-shirt and get into the game for free. There will also be a bake sale and a 50/50 raffle held. Cancer fighters and survivors will be recognized before the match.

Saturday, Oct. 30

The last GCCC home football game verses Butler, beginning at 1 p.m. will be the second Pink Night. Fans are encouraged to wear pink and participate in the 50/50 raffle. Cancer fighters and survivors will be honored with their support system on the field at half-time. Those wishing to participate must email sarah.dains@gcccks.edu prior to the day of the event.

For more information, contact Sarah Dains at sarah.dains@gcccks.edu.