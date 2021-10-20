Warren rallies to finish 10th at 6A state golf

GCHS Athletics

EMPORIA - It was perhaps her best nine holes of the entire 2021 fall season, and Garden City High School junior Ryann Warren couldn’t have found a better time for it.

The back nine of the second day of the Class 6A state tournament at Emporia Municipal Golf Course had found Warren trying to regroup after one of the most roller-coaster nine holes she had experienced all season, too.

Following a Day 1 total of 89, which placed her among the top 20 golfers overall, Warren shot an opening nine 43 Tuesday, an outward nine that included two double bogeys, one triple bogey, three bogeys, two birdies and one par.

All she did on the incoming nine was produce five pars, one birdie and three bogeys for a 2-over-par 38 and a final total of 81. That placed her two-day total of 170 in sole 10th place, earning a medal in the state’s largest classification’s biggest event of the year.

“She played really well on the back,” said GCHS Head Coach Trent Specht of Warren. “It was a roller-coaster day. She was -2 through three and then had a tough stretch from holes 4 through 9. But she regrouped and played super good from 10 through 16.”

Still, it was quite a strong finish for the Buffs’ top golfer all season. The golf course played to a par of 71 and a length of 5,338 yards.

“Super proud of her season and how she fought today,” Specht said. “She could have easily gone through the motions but she moved up eight spots today by having that tough mindset.”

Warren’s sophomore teammate, Jerika Lopez, who had shot a first round 99 to just make the final cut for Day 2, struggled though, shooting a final day 111 for a 210 total and a 53rd place finish. Her nines were 56-55 after she had posted nines Monday of 46-53.

“I’m proud of Jerika today as she fought also,” Specht said of his sophomore. “She didn’t have her A game, but this provides valuable experience going forward.”

Warren had also struggled in Monday’s opening round as her 89 was one of her highest scores of the season with nines of 45-44. But things came together on her final nine holes Tuesday to cap off a successful season in which she won two Western Athletic Conference tournaments, finished runner-up for WAC Player of the Year and set herself up for what promises to be an ever more exciting senior year in 2022.

Blue Valley-West’s Julia Misemer shot her second consecutive 2-over-par 73 on Tuesday to finish at 146, and took individual medalist honors by four shots over Shawnee Mission East’s Tess Roman, who had led by one with an opening 72 but came in with a 78 in the final round.

There were just nine scores over the two-day, 36-hole tournament where players broke 80.

With Topeka-Washburn Rural being the only school outside of the Kansas City metro area making the final cut for the team competition, it was Blue Valley-West that rallied from seven shots behind Rural to capture the championship with rounds of 341-337—678 while Rural had rounds of 334-351—685.

Shawnee Mission-East grabbed the third-place trophy with a two-day total of 706 (350-356). Olathe-East (361-360—721), Olathe-Northwest (360-363—723) and Olathe West (362-369—731) rounded out the team scores.

Specht said he was proud of the two girls who played Tuesday, but also praised his other younger players for making steady improvements throughout the fall season.

“I think the girls are hungry as a team and hopefully, the younger girls put a lot of time in and kick it into gear,” Specht said of his squad, which loses only senior Allie Sandoval. “They got to see some teams celebrate and hopefully that provides some motivation for them in the offseason. Hopefully they will put some work in going forward.”

WAC Notes: Dodge City junior Ashlyn Armstrong had a final round 79 to go with her 89 for a 168 finish and ninth-place finish. Her round included a double-eagle 2 on the 405-yard, No. 3 par-5.

At the Class 5A State Championship in Hutchinson, played at Carey Park Golf Course, Hays High's Indians, the WAC team champion, placed second with a two-day total of 725 (362-363), but finished 89 shots behind winner Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel, which shot a blistering two-day total of 330-306--636.

Hays' Katie Dinkel, who just edged Warren for WAC player of the year honors, tied for ninth with scores of 84-81--165.