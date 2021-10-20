GCCC women's soccer falls to Cisco, 2-1

GCCC Sports Information Services

CISCO, TEXAS - Garden City Community College surrendered the go-ahead goal in the final eight minutes of the first half as Cisco topped the Broncbusters, 2-1, Sunday afternoon. The loss dropped the Broncbusters to 6-11 overall with two matches remaining.

Paloma Carrizales got the Wranglers on the board first with a goal in the 15th minute. Garden City then grabbed the equalizer in the 20th when Haily Enriquez setup Miranda Cardona. But Cisco answered late in the first half when Marta Crespo scored a penalty kick.

Garden City lost the match despite out shooting the Wranglers 13-9. Anahhi Castillo recorded four saves in 90 minutes.

Garden City faced Barton County on Wednesday in Great Bend.