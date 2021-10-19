Garden City to host NJCAA bowl game

GCCC Sports Information Services

Scooter’s Coffee Bowl to be Dec. 4

Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Garden City Community College have been awarded a NJCAA football bowl game. This was announced at the NJCAA annual meeting on April 12.

The Scooter's Coffee Bowl will be held on Dec. 4, with Scooter's Coffee as the title sponsor.

Donny and Lindsay Huber, owners of Scooter's Coffee in Garden City, stated that "we are excited to partner with GCCC and the Finney County CVB in bringing this event to our community. Scooter's Coffee mission is to create an amazing experience for each life we touch. We look forward to helping make this event a success and showcasing our amazing community.

"I'm very excited and eager to help create a new event and to continue the partnership with the NJCAA that we have built over the past several years", Melissa Sowers, sales director for the Finney County CVB said. "We have successfully hosted several championships for the NJCAA and we hope to continue that trend moving forward."

The selection committee will be made up of Jeff Tatum, Mike Pilosof, Colin Lamb, Bob Larson, and Manny Ortiz. The committee will make sure that the teams they select fit the already set criteria.

Roxanne Lansink, executive director for the Finney County CVB says "We are honored to host another great NJCAA event and grateful for the partnership of Garden City Community College. We look forward to welcoming students and families to Garden City, Kansas.”

"GCCC is elated to provide the opportunity to host a national football bowl game in collaboration with Finney County CVB, Dr. Ryan Ruda, GCCC president, stated. "We are excited to have the opportunity to showcase this great community and all of the terrific aspects of Garden City, Kansas."

Finney County CVB and GCCC have played host for the 2017 Men's Division I Golf Championship, the 2018 Men and Women's Division I Cross County Championships, and will host the (covid rescheduled) 2023 Women's Golf Championship at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course.

A banquet will be held for the teams a few days before the game and will feature Kevin Lockett, NFL and previous Kansas State University football player, as the guest speaker.