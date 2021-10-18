Riggs, Nanninga earn 6A state tennis medals

GCHS Athletics

12th place best finish since 1997 for Buffaloes

Two of the three goals established by Coach Logan Bevis before the fall 2021 season started had already been accomplished.

First, defend the Buffs’ five-time Western Athletic Conference team title. Second, claim the team title at the Class 6A regional.

Check. And Check.

So, with just one remaining goal, the Buffs headed to the 6A state tournament with making Day 2 as the final accomplishment in what had already been a spectacular season.

Garden City’s top doubles team – senior Sage Riggs and junior Sydney Nanninga – was able to complete the trifecta by winning two matches on Friday and advance to the second day of finals Saturday at the Riverside Tennis Complex in Wichita.

After falling in their first match on opening day to eventual sixth-place finishers Saraphine Wambi and Lydia Peng of Blue Valley-Northwest (6-2, 6-4), the Buffs duo had to face teammates Chloe Powell and Payton Tull, who had dropped a 6-0, 6-0 match to eventual fifth-place finishers Maya Lee and Dayna Steadman of Lawrence-Free State in their opening round contest.

Riggs and Nanninga would win that GCHS match by a 9-3 count and that moved them into the second round of consolation against Manhattan’s Ava Bahr and Hannah Loub, where they won a tough battle, 9-6, to advance to Saturday’s final day and the medal round.

While Saturday didn’t produce any more wins for the Buffs’ team, they battled against some of the top teams. They fell to eighth-place finishers Hannah Carney and Riley Terhune of Olathe Northwest in a 9-8 (7-3) marathon tiebreaker; then had another heartbreaker in a 9-7 setback to ninth-place finishers Katherine Fritz and Meredith Kucera of Topeka-Washburn Rural (the top qualifier out of Topeka) by a 9-7 count. In their final match of the day, playing for 11th place, the Lady Buffs ran out of steam and dropped a 9-2 match to Blue Valley-North’s Nancy DiPalo and Emma Razi.

“They accomplished all their goals for the season and they’ve had a great relationship and a lot of success,” Bevis said of his top doubles team. “It was great to see it pay off this weekend.”

Riggs, a four-year state qualifier, played on Day 2 for the first time in her career after qualifying in doubles as a freshman and singles as a sophomore and junior. She finished her career with 121 victories combined between singles and doubles.

“She’s soft-spoken and incredibly kind and she’s been a great teammate and an integral part of our team’s many different achievements these past four years,” Bevis said of Riggs. “She’s been a part of every team I’ve coached at Garden High, so I’m sure it will be strange not to have her on the court next year.”

Bevis also praised Riggs’ teammate, Nanninga, who paired up with her upperclassman teammate this year for the first time.

“Sydney played some awesome tennis this year and I’ve been impressed with how much she has improved from previous seasons,” Bevis said of his junior player. “I’m glad she got to have her first state experience with Sage and get a medal. I’m excited to see her continued improvement leading up to her senior year.”

Powell and Tull, also underclassmen, finished their season at 21-13 after their first day of matches, but will be key components for the 2022 Lady Buffs.

Junior Brooke Ptacek, while dropping both of her Friday singles matches, still had a successful season at 26-13 in singles, having played against the No. 1 players all season. She went 4-0 in doubles for a final record of 30-13.

“Brooke had two hard-fought losses on Friday, but she showed impressive resilience in bouncing back to make it close before falling,” Bevis said of Ptacek’s 6-2, 7-5 loss to Olathe West’s Autumn Jones.

That dropped her into the consolation bracket where she faced the Wichita regional runner-up but came up short once again, falling 9-6.

“Brooke weathered the ups and downs of No. 1 singles all year and I’m happy with the way she competed Friday, even when things weren’t going her way. I’m excited to see her continued growth and improvement leading into her senior season.”

Alivia Palmer also got her first taste of state competition, coming up short in both of her losses. First, she lost 6-1, 6-1 to Camryn Medina of Olathe Northwest before falling 9-1 to Gracie Foster of Hutchinson, 9-1, the regional champion in which Garden City competed.

“I have appreciated the tenacity she plays with and am excited to see how she continues to improve leading into her senior year,” Bevis said of Palmer. “We’ve got a lot of experience returning so we have much to look forward to next season.”

Additionally, Bevis said Powell and Tull played against a pair of medal-winning teams.

“I was impressed with the way Payton and Chloe played,” Bevis said. “They stepped up to the level of their competition and played a lot of closely-contested games and points. I know they will continue to develop going into next year.”