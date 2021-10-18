GCHS wins shootout over Liberal

GCHS Athletics

Twice before during the regular season, the Garden City High School boys’ soccer team had defeated Western Athletic Conference opponent Liberal.

First, in an early season battle on the home pitch at Buffalo Stadium, the Buffs had squeaked out a 3-2 win over the Redskins. A couple of weeks after, they blanked Liberal, 4-0, on the Redskins’ home pitch.

So on Saturday, playing the final of three games in the Wichita North Cup round-robin tournament, the Buffs were back home for an 11 a.m. kick on the pitch at Buffalo Stadium.

And for the second straight match in the North Cup, the Buffaloes had to go to a Penalty Kick Shootout to earn the victory, this time winning it with five successful penalty kicks to the Redskins’ three (the final one was conceded after missing the first one). The teams had battled to a 2-2 standoff in the regulation 80 minutes of play.

“It was a roller-coaster match,” said GCHS head coach Jose Vital Caro. “With getting scored on first and having an own goal scored by Alex (Macias), it was a very dramatic game. Fortunately, we woke up in the end and managed to catch up and tie the game to end up winning it.”

Liberal got the opening goal in just the sixth minute from Giezi Gonzalez. It wasn’t until the 25th minute, though, that the Buffs finally broke through on an Anthony Fierro goal to tie the match. That’s how it stood at halftime.

Liberal went ahead once again when Angel Munoz was credited with the goal (the own goal by Macias) and that came in the 55th minute. Macias made amends when he got the game-tying goal with 10:30 remaining in the 69th minute. His rifle shot came from the left side, just outside the penalty box and went into the right side of the net.

“But for a bit, I thought we might lose,” Vital Caro said. “I’m glad we ended out regular season right.”

The Buffs finish the regular season with a 12-4-0 record and runner-up finishers in the WAC to undefeated Dodge City. Against Liberal, the Buffs got 15 shots to Liberal’s 9. Garden goalkeeper Daniel Zamaripa had five saves and Liberal keeper Gael Ruvalcaba had the same. The Buffs had six corner kicks to just one for the Redskins.

In the penalty kick shootout, which was contested at the south net of Buffalo Stadium, the Buffs got goals in order from Miguel Bustos, Bryant Tamayo, Erick Tamayo, David Hernandez and Josh Negron. The big play once again was when Zamaripa deflected the first penalty kick by Liberal’s Angel Munoz. From there, it was one goal after another but the Redskins couldn’t match the perfect 5-for-5 of the Buffs.

“Now, it’s time to take a week and train for the biggest match of the year in our first round of regionals,” Vital Caro said. “We want to really outperform ourselves when it comes to regionals.”

The Buffs likely will get a first-round regional game at home, either on Monday, Oct. 25, or Tuesday, Oct. 26. Brackets and seedings will not be announced until Saturday, Oct. 23. Currently, the Buffs sit in the fifth-seeded position for the Western portion of Class 6A. Topeka-Washburn Rural, Dodge City, Derby and Wichita North are all in front of the Buffs.

Liberal 1; 1; (4); — 4

Garden City 1; 1; (5); -- 5

Final score is determined by penalty kicks. Regulation play ended in a 2-2 tie.

First Half

LIB—Giezi Gonzalez, goal, unassisted, 6th minute, 0-1.

GC—Anthony Fierro, unassisted, 25th minute, 1-1.

Second Half

LIB—Angel Munoz, unassisted, 55th minute, 1-2.

GC—Alex Macias, unassisted, 69th minute, 2-2.

Penalty Kick Shootout

Garden City Goals – Miguel Bustos, Bryant Tamayo, Erick Tamayo, David Hernandez, Josh Negron.

Liberal Goals – Angel Munoz (Missed), Ariel Mendoza, Giezi Gonzalez, (4th goal conceded).