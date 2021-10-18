GCHS goes 1-3 in round-robin WAC tourney

GCHS Athletics

Buffaloes’ reign in WAC volleyball ends

HAYS - It has been an uphill battle for most of the 2021 volleyball season for Garden City High School’s Buffaloes.

Faced with a grueling schedule from the outset, the Buffs faced 10 teams that have been ranked at one time or another in their respective classes and the fact that Coach Trista Bailey had just three seniors on the varsity roster (with little to no varsity experience) was not lost as the season progressed.

On Saturday, with a decided underdog role, the Buffs managed just one win against three losses at the Western Athletic Conference championship in Hays to see the end of a 10-year reign as WAC Champions.

Clearly, the youthful Buffs have seen improvement during the season, and Saturday seemed to be a reflection of how the inexperience factor has impacted the team’s performance.

In their opening match against eventual champion Hays (4-0), the Buffs won a tightly-contested first set, 25-22, but then dropped the next two sets, 16-25, 20-25.

They followed that with a straight-set match win over rival Dodge City (25-13, 25-13) to stand at 1-1. In the critical third round of matches, the Buffaloes could not overcome the Great Bend Panthers, whom they had lost to during the regular season, and fell in straight sets, 14-25, 17-25.

That put them into their final match of the day and the fourth consecutive match without a break (the only WAC school with that schedule) and dropped their third match of the season to the Liberal Lady Reds, 18-25, 12-15.

The day’s effort leaves the Buffs with a season record of 13-21 and they await their assignment for the Class 6A sub-state (Oct. 23). Those pairings will be announced soon by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (www.kshsaa.org).

In the biggest match of the day that determined the final standings, Hays defeated Liberal 26-24, 25-20 and then took down Great Bend 25-21, 25-15. Liberal defeated Great Bend in the final match of the day, 25-21, 25-18, to claim the runner-up position.

Hays’ WAC championship was the program’s first since 1994.