Broncbusters shutout Trinidad State

GCCC Sports Information Services

Corey Bryant's team desperately needed this one.

The Garden City Community College offense came to life, scoring two goals in the first half as the Broncbusters snapped a two-match losing streak with a 3-0 win over Trinidad State Thursday at Broncbuster Stadium. Garden City improved to 7-6-1 overall.

Cian Carty was in the middle of everything all day, setting up the Broncbusters first goal when he found a streaking Douglas Moura in the 21st minute. That was followed by Theom Samba's goal in the 37th minute. Then, nine minutes into the second half, Carty located Billy Murray, who maneuvered into the box before sending a rocket past the keeper.

Garden City outshot Trinidad State 9-8.

Garden City will face Barton County at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Great Bend.