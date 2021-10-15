WAC volleyball title up for grabs Saturday

GCHS Athletics

For most of the past decade, the Garden City High School Buffaloes’ volleyball team has been favored to capture the late-season Western Athletic Conference championship.

It hasn’t mattered where the one-day, five-team, round-robin tournament has been played, it has been the Lady Buffs who have been front and center.

The result with multiple roster turnovers via the graduation route is that the Buffs have now made a run of 10 consecutive WAC crowns with four different coaches.

On Saturday, at Hays High School’s gymnasium, the Buffs will be attempting to continue that string of triumphs, albeit not in the same favorite role as they have been in the past.

That’s because Coach Trista Bailey’s squad, with an all-new starting cast, comprised mostly of freshmen and sophomores, has struggled at times during a 12-18 season in which they began 5-12. They have been 7-6 in the past few weeks as the youth brigade has shown steady signs of improvement.

“I feel like this year’s WAC is wide open and more even with all the teams than ever before,” said Bailey, who is in her fifth season at the helm. “It’s a day when we have to be completely focused and mentally prepared.”

That’s because the Buffs are the only one of the five schools that has to play four consecutive matches, being scheduled to face Hays at 10 a.m., followed by Dodge City at 11 a.m., Great Bend at noon and finishing with Liberal at 1 p.m. All other teams receive a one-hour break in their matches.

The Buffs have played all four of their WAC opponents during the regular season, having gone 3-4 in those matches. They own a 2-0 mark against Dodge City (5-23), 1-2 against Liberal (15-14), and 0-1 against both Hays (15-14) and Great Bend (16-12).

During the regular season, Liberal has gone 7-2 against WAC foes, but four of those wins have been against Dodge City. Dodge City is 0-8 while Hays is 2-2 and Great Bend 4-0 but has not faced Hays.

“We haven’t seen Hays and Great Bend since early in the season,” said Bailey, referencing the losses to those schools on Sept. 2 and Sept. 16. “Everyone wants to win WAC and so it’s all about how you withstand the pressure. Up until recently we haven’t handled that pressure well, but last night (tough 3-set loss to Liberal on Tuesday), we were much better.”

The other factor to consider is the Buffs’ treacherous schedule. Of their 18 losses, 10 of those have come against teams ranked from Class 2A to 6A. It has been a tough landing in the middle of the fire pit type of schedule.

“Each of the other (WAC) teams has some strengths that make them strong opponents,” Bailey said. “Liberal is really scrappy on defense and they have been much improved (after an 0-10 start). Hays has six seniors and they do some up-tempo stuff that no other WAC school does.

“Great Bend is always good and Coach Duvall does a good job in having them prepared. Dodge City has one of the best players in the conference so you can’t overlook them either and they are a rival.”

Areas of biggest improvement for the Buffs has come in the serve-receive as they have been more consistent of late, Bailey said.

“Offensively, we’re starting to make better and smarter decisions and how to maintain longer rallies,” Bailey said. “They are adjusting to the speed of the varsity game and consider that many of them have jumped from middle school to high school varsity. Here lately, we’re not so much in the headlights anymore. Defensively, we’re still a work in progress. Our ability to change on the fly during a match still is difficult, but we are better.”

Bailey has told her youthful charges to celebrate the past accomplishments and to know that Garden has a rich winning tradition.

“We want them to go out and play without the pressure and just do things that are natural to them,” Bailey said. “This group wants to win as much as anyone and they’ve got to manage those expectations. The more experience we gain, the better we’ve played. But never having been in the WAC or sub-state situations, they have no idea what it feels like. We just have to keep them to a place where they are playing with consistency.

“The best thing about this group is that they’ve never quit. They’ve never quit listening and learning. It’s all you can ask of the girls.”

Will 11 be heaven? That question will be answered Saturday in Hays.