State volleyball rankings announced for Week 6

TOPEKA - The Kansas Volleyball Association has announced its 2021 Week 6 state volleyball rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Oct. 11.

Rank – School – Record – (Last Week’s Rank)

Class 6A

1. Washburn Rural 27-0 (1) 2. Blue Valley North 24-2 (2) 3. Blue Valley West 23-7 (3) 4. Shawnee Mission Northwest 27-7 (4) 5. Wichita Northwest 35-1 (5) 6. Olathe Northwest 17-8 (6) 7. Lawrence-Free State 19-8 (7) 8. Hutchinson 28-4 (8) 9. Blue Valley Northwest 16-10 (9) 10. Derby 22-11 (10).

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 31-3 (1) 2. Lansing 27-1 (2) 3. St. James Academy 19-9 (3) 4. Mill Valley 27-6 (4) 5. Maize South 21-6 (5) 6. Seaman 18-8 (6) 7. Spring Hill 21-6 (7) 8. Goddard-Eisenhower 20-7 (10) 9. Basehor-Linwood 21-8 (8) 10. Bishop Carroll 20-10 (9).

Class 4A

1. Andale 26-1 (1) 2. McPherson 27-6 (2) 3. Circle 23-5 (4) 4. Baldwin 23-3 (3) 5. Clay Center 21-5 (5) 6. Augusta 22-4 (6) 7. Louisburg 18-10 (8) 8. Bishop Miege 9-19 (7) 9. Ottawa 15-16 (10) 10. Labette County 27-3 (NR).

Class 3A

1. Cheney 26-1 (3) 2. Smoky Valley 25-3 (1) 3. Heritage Christian 26-2 (2) 4. Nemaha Central 26-3 (4) 5. Hiawatha 26-3 (5) 6. Goodland 26-3 (9) 7. Riverton 27-3 (6) 8. Eureka 28-1 (7) 9. Silver Lake 23-8 (NR) 10. Thomas More Prep-Marian 23-8 (8)

Class 2A

1. Smith Center 28-2 (1) 2. Sedgwick 27-3 (3) 3. Garden Plain 20-6 (2) 4. Ellinwood 24-4 (5) 5. Hillsboro 21-7 (4) 6. Sterling 25-7 (7) 7. Wabaunsee 26-5 (6) 8. Meade/Fowler 28-1 (8) 9. Inman 24-8 (10) 10. Jefferson County North 23-5 (9).

Class 1A – Division 1

1. Centralia 28-3 (3) 2. Little River 25-3 (2) 3. Victoria 21-3 (1) 4. Pretty Prairie 26-4 (4) 5. Kiowa County 25-5 (5) 6. Spearville 25-6 (8) 7. St. Paul 27-4 (7) 8. Burlingame 17-6 (6) 9. Doniphan West 20-9 (NR) 10. St. John-Hudson 15-9 (NR).

Class 1A – Division 2

1. Hanover 24-5 (1) 2. Lebo 24-4 (2) 3. Attica 24-2 (3) 4. Central Plains 19-7 (5) 5. Linn 20-8 (6) 6. Golden Plains 24-4 (4) 7. Wheatland-Grinnell 19-8 (7) 8. Central Christian 17-7 (9) 9. Dighton 18-6 (10) 10. Argonia 17-5 (8).