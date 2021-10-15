Buffalo boys claim WAC cross country title

GCHS Athletics

Girls team finish fourth at Dodge City

DODGE CITY - Behind a pair of top five runners in second- and third-place finishes of Devin Chappel and Kailyn Munoz, the Garden City Buffaloes boys’ cross country knocked off defending Western Athletic Conference champion Dodge City by four points, 30-34, to claim the 2021 title at Dodge City’s Mariah Hills Golf Course on Thursday.

In addition, three other Buffs placed among the top 11 to give them the title that the boys had won two years ago. Evan Gurrola was ninth, Taran Castro was 10th and Hayden Nemechek 11th.

The event was run at a 5-kilometer distance and Chappel finished runner-up for the second straight year with a time of 17:00.60, behind last year’s titlist, Kaiden Esfeld of Great Bend, who clocked a 16:30.10. Munoz was another 30 seconds behind Chappel in 17:30.00.

The day’s efforts produced a lot of depth for the Buffs as they now await the 6A regionals on Oct. 23 in Wichita.

“We were going in as a team not knowing what was going to happen,” Munoz said. “We kept fighting and pushing each other to our limits in the race. That’s what teammates do – push each other. And that’s what got us to win the WAC as a team.”

Gurrola came in with a time of 18:15.80 while Castro and Nemechek ran neck-and-neck with times of 18:30.10 and 18:30.70. The top five runners are the counting scores for the team totals. Non-counting finishers were Isaiah Casados in 13th (18:55.00), Ivan Rivas in 15th (19:10.80), Aedryc Ortiz in 19th (19:45.00) and Kenji Craig in 22nd (19:51.20).

Liberal and Hays placed third and fourth in the boys’ team race with 78 and 98 points, respectively. Great Bend did not have enough runners to field a team.

Veteran coach Krista Linenberger was obviously happy with the way her champion boys’ team performed.

“All of our kids ran boldly, with great effort, and with pride in the work they put in this season,” Linenberger said. “Some had great things happen in today’s race and some fell short of what they wanted but higher on the scale of importance was that we lifted one another up, fought for one another, aspired to step in where needed and step up in tough circumstances and never, never gave up.”

On the girls’ side, the Buffs took fourth with 89 points while Great Bend’s girls doubled up (27 points) on last year’s champion, Dodge City, which finished with 54 points. Hays was third with 81 and Liberal fifth with 119.

Cate Wiese was the top finisher for Garden City with a seventh-place time of 16:32.10. Dodge City’s Serenity Larson garnered her second consecutive individual WAC title with a time of 15:46.80. The girls’ race was a distance of 4-kilometers.

“WAC was a fun meet,” Wiese said. “It was so awesome to see the boys win the conference. I’m really happy with my race. I am looking forward to regionals (Oct. 23) and know that the team is going to compete well in the coming weeks.”

Jocelyn Sosa was the next highest finisher with a time of 16:53.20 for 11th place. Natalie Guevara took 17th in a time of 17:22.50, Samantha Orozco was 26th in 18:05.00, Lana Rodriguez took 28th in 18:21.90 and Riley Sekavec was 34th in 18:53.90. Joscelyn Monarrez took 40th in 20:05.60.

Linenberger said that the results from today will form the foundation as they prepare for next week’s regional meet.

“We ran good enough today, not great, but good enough,” Linenberger said. “We struggled in some spots but that’s expected. We work through WAC week with our sights set on regionals/state. Of course we want to do well at WAC, but it’s not our end goal.”