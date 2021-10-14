When the Hatchet Game kicks off, anything goes

GCHS Athletics

Long WAC rivalry for Garden, Dodge has strange history

It doesn’t take long to figure out the strangest things can happen when the Garden City Buffaloes and Dodge City Red Demons take to the football field for their annual Hatchet Game rivalry.

Yes, the game indeed has a rich history, dating back to 1938 as the official “Hatchet Game,” but the long-standing Hatfield-McCoy football feud goes all the way back to 1903.

But since the late 1930s, the Hatchet has been the coveted trophy to haul home and proudly wave at many sporting events throughout the school year. 365 days can be an eternity for some.

While Dodge City has certainly earned the upper hand for the length of the rivalry (51-31-1), the more recent years have favored their opponent to the West. The Buffs have gone 20-11 since 1990.

This year, it will be the 84th Hatchet Game, considering that in 1971 the teams meet once in the regular season and then once in the Class 4A state playoffs. In the past decade of 11 games, Garden has a narrow 6-5 edge.

It has been a case of the Tale of Two Cities in how the games have played out. From the inaugural Hatchet game of 1938 to the 1989 season, Dodge City was the dominant force, owning a 40-11-1 record over the Buffs.

The rivalry between the two western Kansas schools, who have been the only two 6A schools consistently year-in-year-out, dates back to 1903 when the teams met twice. Since then, there has been 123 games contested with the Demons holding a 75-45-3 advantage. But the modern day battle has been more evenly-matched with the Buffaloes having a 20-11 record since 1990.

“The Hatchet Game resonates throughout time,” said GCHS Principal Steve Nordby. “When we host class reunions at GCHS, the Hatchet Game is always mentioned as the alumni reminisce about their high school experiences.”

Nordby indicated that the size of the two schools, their proximity geographically to each other, is part of the total makeup of the rivalry.

“With Garden and Dodge being the only consistent 6A schools in western Kansas, our students always look to the competitions against Dodge as a measuring stick for supremacy,” Nordby said.

In one stretch from 1995 to 2007, the Buffs put together a 13-game winning streak, the longest in the tradition-steeped rivalry. Dodge City had gone 17-3 in the Hatchet Game in a stretch from 1970 to 1989. Throw in 1990, and the Demons had a 9-game winning streak from 1982 to 1990.

And just the strangest things can happen in a Buffs-Demons Hatchet battle. In 2020, the Buffs used a blocked punt to escape on the road with a 14-8 victory.

“There is no doubt that it is one of the highlight athletic events of the school year,” said GCHS Athletics Director Drew Thon, who served as an assistant coach for more than half a decade in the annual match-up of the two Class 6A schools. “It brings the students and the community out in big numbers to support their teams and has demonstrated the importance it plays to the two western Kansas towns.”

The 2019 game will always be memorable because of the weather when the temperature dropped nearly 30 degrees and the second half saw rain and blustery winds hamper playing conditions in an eventual Dodge City comeback victory, 17-7.

In 2015, Dodge City used a blocked point-after kick by the Buffs to win 21-20 in Garden City. The 2014 game saw Garden City fall behind 14-0 in the early stages only to come storming back with 32 unanswered points for a 32-14 triumph.

The 2012 game, though, had maybe the strangest play in Hatchet Game history when a bad snap from center caromed off the Garden City player’s backside down the line of scrimmage, was plucked off by a Dodge City player who raced 90-plus yards for a touchdown that proved to be the winning points in a dramatic 24-20 outcome.

In 2011, the final game to be played at Garden City’s Memorial Stadium before moving to Buffalo Stadium saw the Buffs get a field goal in the second overtime to prevail 18-15. The year before, in Dodge City, the Buffaloes led 26-0 midway through the second quarter only to have the Demons score 29 unanswered points to win by three points.

Buffalo fans will also remember the Broderick Smith stampede in 2007 when he rushed 46 times for 373 yards (still a school game record for yards and carries) in a 42-28 Garden City triumph.

“When I think of the Hatchet Game and individual performances, I always think of Broderick Smith and his big night of rushing and scoring in the Buffaloes’ victory,” said Thon of the 2007 GCHS win over Dodge. “The game brings out the best in the teams and in the players.”

Before the high school playoff system was implemented in 1969, ties were still the rule of the day and in 1962 the two teams battled to a 6-6 standoff for the only tie in Hatchet history. The past decade certainly has been a proverbial toss-up, with Garden winning 6 and Dodge City 5 in that stretch, but only a 5.8 point per game differential exists between the two teams. Five of those games have been decided by six points or less.

Former GCHS athletic director and defensive coordinator for the Buffs, Bill Weatherly, who was here from the late 1980s to the early 2000s, recalled two games that stood out from his memory book. In 1991, Richard De la Rosa had a huge offensive night in a 41-20 win over the Demons, the first win of the Dave Meadows era.

In 1998, the Buffs got a 5-touchdown performance from Tony Crough in a 40-0 romp that catapulted them to the state championship game where they lost to Olathe North.

“Those were the two games and individual performances that stood out for me,” said Weatherly, now coaching with Meadows in Elk City, Okla. “It was a big deal for us to finally break through and get a win over Dodge City.”

Current Dodge City Athletic Director, Jay Gifford, played in two Hatchet Games, one of which occurred in 1987. Gifford missed the team bus, but came back to pick him up and despite being ranked No. 2 in the state with just one loss (late in the season), the Demons survived with an 18-0 win.

“The game was closer than expected and my best memory was of Coach (Dick) Masters yelling at halftime, ‘I didn’t even bring the Hatchet over here (to Garden City),’” Gifford recalled.

Gifford also served as an assistant coach in the early 1990s and recalled a 10-0 loss to the Dave Meadows-coached Buffaloes. He remains one of the few individuals from either community who has played, coached and then served as an administrator for his school.

“Garden City was very good and it was the most competitive game Dodge had played in several years,” Gifford said. “We finally ended the (Garden City ) streak in 2008 (after 13 straight losses).”

Punt blocks, long TD runs and lengthy TD passes, interceptions, fumble recoveries. You name it, and it likely has happened in the Hatchet Game. Big comebacks as the Garden win in 2014 produced and the Dodge City rally from down 20 points in 2010.

Current Buffs’ head coach Brian Hill, who grew up in nearby Deerfield and Holcomb, had been a side observer for many of those years as a youth. Things changed, though, when he was named the Buffs’ head coach in 2010 and now has coached in 11 previous Hatchet showdowns, owning a 6-5 edge over the Red Demons.

“I can just remember back to my first one and I thought I knew what the rivalry meant, but until you get to experience it on the sideline it’s a whole other thing,” Hill said. “The roars are louder. Things are magnified, almost like a state championship game. Every single positive thing that happens that side is cheering for it.”

Hill said it’s a special week of the season, although now the game is Week 7 and not Week 9 as it once used to be. But the 2021 game has many implications with the outcome – potential WAC title for the Buffs (2-0) and a higher seed in the 6A postseason playoffs which begin in Week 9 with the Play-In games.

“Turnovers have played an impact in most of these types of games,” Hill said. “You can’t prepare for the unknown and control the reaction we have whether it’s for us or against us. Every one of them has their own story that has happened. That’s what makes it so special. You can almost relive every one of them. That’s what happens when you have two teams that are fighting for the same things with something that has such a long tradition.”

“The monsoon game of 2019 will always be something I remember,” Gifford said. “It seems like you could write a book about just the last 13 years of the rivalry and people would be amazed at the

stories,” Gifford said. “Both schools have had great teams during that era and the games have been competitive almost every year.”

As many would note, the game is for everyone – players, coaches, students, community fans and football fans in general. It grabs the attention of the state, including one year when the game was televised statewide by Wichita media.

While statistics can sometimes be overrated, it is of historical reference that in 83 previous meetings, Dodge City, despite a 20-game advantage in the win column, has averaged just 19.3 points per game and Garden City has averaged 17.0 points in each contest. That’s how close it has been. Fans couldn’t ask for much more in a rivalry battle.

“I’ve seen Demon dominance and Buff dominance and the current year-to-year drama,” Gifford said. “It is a great event for both fan bases, communities and programs. I can’t wait to see what memories players from both sides create for themselves and the rest of football fans this Friday.”

With the long history to bring memories to both sides, the game on Friday will bring more opportunities to write a piece of the rivalry.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of it,” Hill said. “We discussed all the things that are on the line here. You get late in the year and big things are starting to happen. The later it goes, the more importance the game becomes. The kids understand.”