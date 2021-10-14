GCHS boys soccer wins in shootout over East

GCHS Athletics

After 80 minutes of regulation play settled nothing, the Garden City Buffaloes’ boys’ soccer team had to resort to the only remaining option left for them to leave Wichita with a needed triumph in the Wichita North Cup tournament on Wednesday.

With the match delayed 24 hours due to rain and inclement weather on Tuesday, the Buffs had to return for a 5:15 match on the pitch against the Blue Aces of Wichita East, a long-time nemesis of the Buffs in the postseason Class 6A playoffs.

And it took everything ounce of resilience by the Buffs to escape the Aces to produce a 5-4 penalty shootout.

Goals for the Buffs in the shootout came from Miguel Bustos, Erick Tamayo, Bryant Tamayo, Chris Barragan and David Hernandez. The biggest play, though, came from goalkeeper Daniel Zamaripa who made the one save of a Blue Aces kick that won the match.

“He made the save to win the game and is considered our MVP of the game,” said head coach Jose Vital Caro.

The Buffs managed 9 shots on goal while limiting the Aces to 5. Zamaripa had 4 saves while in goal and then Jonathan Hernandez and Rylan Tovar each had a save in the net.

Wednesday’s victory gives the Buffs a 1-1 record in the North Cup after having lost Monday to state-ranked Wichita North, 5-0. On Saturday, they will close out the North Cup event with a home match against Western Athletic Conference foe Liberal. That match will begin on the pitch at 11 a.m. at Buffalo Stadium.

With Saturday’s match the final of the regular season, the Buffs, who are now 11-4, are posturing themselves for a potential home match in the 6A state playoffs which will begin the week of Oct. 25.

“Today’s win was the next step in finishing our season right,” Vital said. “We are now shifting our attention to Saturday. We know Liberal is strong and can play hard soccer.”

The WAC foes have met twice the season, with the Buffs claiming wins each time – a hard-fought 3-2 win on their home turf and then a 4-0 shutout in Liberal.

“We want to finish with the best record possible so we need to stay focused now more than ever,” the Buffs’ head coach said.

Garden City 0; 0; (5); -- 5

Wichita East 0; 0; (4); -- 4

Garden City Scoring

(Penalty Shootout Goals)

Miguel Bustos, Erick Tamayo, Bryant Tamayo, Chris Barragan, David Hernandez. Goalkeeper Saves—Daniel Zamaripa 4, Jonathan Hernandez 1, Rylan Tovar 1. Shots on Goal—Garden City 9, Wichita East 5.