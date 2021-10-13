Mutai grabs second place at Tiger Open

GCCC Sports Information Services

Lagat leads GCCC women

HAYS - Garden City Community College’s Dennis Mutai continued his freshman campaign on Saturday, finishing second at the Fort Hays State Tiger Open while his team took eighth. The Broncbuster women’s team came in 11th, with Valentine Lagat finishing eighth.

MEN

Mutai took second place (out of 196 runners) for the third straight meet, clocking a time of 23:44.3. It was a new personal best, and he became the first Broncbuster in school history to go sub 24:00 in the 8k. Mutai's performance is also one of the fastest times in the nation this season.

Meantime, Kelvin Cheriuyot took 12th with a new personal best time of 24:47.9, roughly a one-minute improvement from his previous best time. He also moved into fourth on the all-time list in the 8k.

Angel Ayala posted a personal record of 26:37.9; good for 37th, Elisha Handsaker clocked a time of 28:20.7, and Jose "Froy" Ruiz finished at 28:23.6.

WOMEN

Lagat posted the second fasted time in school history (19:09.9) for eighth place, which was also a personal best, while teammate Shareen Cheruiyot, who has been Emmett Statzer's most consistent runner all season, took 22nd with a time of 19:46, the second-best mark of her career.

Other Broncbusters running included Jania Don Juan with a new personal best 21:12.5, an improvement of nearly 40 seconds. She finished 58th. Cielo Garcia was 74th (22:04), Taylor Thorp clocked in at 24:18, and Andrea Serrano, Rebecca Potts, and Meagan Burkhart all tallied personal-best times. Serrano (24:44.3, 115th), Potts (25:09.2, 121st), and Burkhart (25:43.0, 125th).

Garden City is off this week and travels to Winfield on Oct. 23 for the Southwestern College Invite.