Warren finishes runner-up at 6A regional golf

Entire GCHS team heading to state

HUTCHINSON - It will be all hands on deck on Oct. 18 and 19 for the Garden City High School girls’ golf team.

That will be the case for the Buffaloes after claiming the second place team honor Monday in the Class 6A Regional Championship at Hutchinson’s Carey Park Golf Course.

Paced by junior Ryann Warren, who also was second individually with an 8-over-par 79, the Buffs had a team score of 387 (4 scores count) well back of regional champion and Western Athletic Conference rival Dodge City, which posted a 373.

Individually, Warren shared the top spot after regulation 18 holes of play had concluded with Dodge City’s Ashlynn Armstrong, but then Armstrong won the sudden-death playoff on the first extra hole to grab the gold medal.

The top three teams and other individual high finishers will now advance to the Class 6A state tournament which will be Oct. 18 and 19 at Emporia Municipal Golf Course. Campus grabbed the final team spot with a 399 total.

Following Warren for the Buffs were sophomore Jerika Lopez in seventh with a 97, sophomore Emma Ortiz in a tie for 15th with a 105 and senior Allie Sandoval in a tie for 18th at 106. Non-counting scores were freshmen Jacya Vargas with a 117 and Meeca Castillo with a 162.

The golf course played to a yardage of 5,111 yards and a par of 71.

Warren had posted a 2-over-par 38 on the front nine holes to trail Armstrong by two shots, but despite struggling a little on the back nine with a 6-over-par 41, Armstrong came in two shots higher at 43 to give them a tie at 79.

For the day, Warren had nine pars on her scorecard, seven bogeys, one double bogey and one birdie.

“We had a bad start and battled for the rest of the day as a team,” GCHS Head Coach Trent Specht said. “I’m proud of the girls as they continue to work hard and get better.”

With only one senior in the six-player lineup, including two freshmen and a pair of sophomores, Specht is happy that his young squad has another week of practice and the chance to compete at the state tournament. This will provide valuable experience looking ahead to the 2022 season.

“I’m excited for this week of practice to fine tune some stuff and prepare for state,” Specht said.

Rounding out the team scores were Wichita North (422), Hutchinson (427), Derby (442) and Liberal (492).

There will be 12 teams competing on day one at the state tournament, with the lowest six teams qualifying for the final round on Oct. 19. In addition, the next 18 lowest individual scores will play the final round to make the final day field a total of 54 golfers.

WAC Notes: In Class 5A, the Hays High girls, which recently won the WAC title, captured their Class 5A regional title at home on the Smoky Hill Country Club layout with a team score of 337. The Indians had three of the top five finishers individually. Carey Park in Hutchinson will be the site of the 5A state tournament, also slated for Oct. 18 and 19.