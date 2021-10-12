Holcomb cracks top 10 in state volleyball rankings

Garden City Telegram

Holcomb High School breaks into the top 10 this week as the Kansas Volleyball Association announces the 2021 Week 5 Volleyball Rankings. Holcomb comes in at No. 10 in Class 3A.

This week’s rankings reflect the new 2021-22 KSHSAA classifications, as well as information that was submitted to KVA by Oct. 4.

Rank – School – Record – (Last Week’s Rank)

Class 6A

1. Washburn Rural 20-0 (1) 2. Blue Valley North 22-2 (2) 3. Blue Valley West 15-7 (4) 4. Shawnee Mission Northwest 27-6 (3) 5. Wichita Northwest 26-0 (5) 6. Olathe Northwest 15-7 (7) 7. Lawrence-Free State 15-5 (6) 8. Hutchinson 24-1 (8) 9. Blue Valley Northwest 14-8 (9) 10. Derby 17-8 (NR).

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 27-2 (1) 2. Lansing 24-1 (3) 3. St. James Academy 15-9 (2) 4. Mill Valley 19-5 (4) 5. Maize South 18-5 (5) 6. Seaman 17-7 (6) 7. Spring Hill 18-6 (7) 8. Basehor-Linwood 20-6 (9) 9. Bishop Carroll 13-6 (10) 10. Goddard-Eisenhower 18-7 (NR).

Class 4A

1. Andale 24-1 (1) 2. McPherson 20-6 (2) 3. Baldwin 23-3 (3) 4. Circle 16-5 (4) 5. Clay Center 19-5 (6) 6. Augusta 14-3 (8) 7. Bishop Miege 4-15 (5) 8. Louisburg 17-10 (7) 9. Clearwater 13-6 (10) 10. Ottawa 12-16 (NR).

Class 3A

1. Smoky Valley 23-3 (1) 2. Heritage Christian 23-2 (2) 3. Cheney 22-1 (3) 4. Nemaha Central 24-3 (4) 5. Hiawatha 19-3 (5) 6. Riverton 25-2 (6) 7. Eureka 22-0 (7) 8. Thomas More Prep-Marian 20-5 (9) 9. Goodland 20-3 (8) 10. Holcomb 28-1 (NR).

Class 2A

1. Smith Center 28-2 (1) 2. Garden Plain 15-4 (2) 3. Sedgwick 23-3 (3) 4. Hillsboro 19-6 (4) 5. Ellinwood 21-3 (6) 6. Wabaunsee 25-4 (5) 7. Sterling 22-6 (7) 8. Meade/Fowler 21-1 (8) 9. Jefferson County North 16-5 (9) 10. Inman 20-8 (10).

Class 1A – Division 1

1. Victoria 20-0 (1) 2. Little River 23-3 (2) 3. Centralia 26-3 (5) 4. Pretty Prairie 24-4 (4) 5. Kiowa County 19-3 (3) 6. Burlingame 17-4 (8) 7. St. Paul 23-4 (6) 8. Spearville 13-5 (7) 9. South Gray 16-5 (9) 10. Ness City 13-7 (10).

Class 1A – Division 2

1. Hanover 23-4 (1) 2. Lebo 23-3 (3) 3. Attica 23-1 (2) 4. Golden Plains 19-2 (4) 5. Central Plains 17-7 (5) 6. Linn 18-8 (7) 7. Wheatland-Grinnell 19-8 (8) 8. Argonia 13-3 (6) 9. Central Christian 15-7 (9) 10. Dighton 16-6 (10).