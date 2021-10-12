GCHS blanked by Wichita North

GCHS Athletics

WICHITA - The three-game Wichita North Cup got off to a rocky start on Monday for the Garden City High School boys soccer team.

The Buffaloes couldn’t get untracked on offense and the defense yielded the most goals in a match all season as they fell to host Wichita North, 5-0, a team that is state-ranked in 6A with its only loss coming at the hands of No. 1-ranked Dodge City earlier this season.

The round-robin tournament will see the Buffaloes play Wichita East at 5 p.m. Tuesday and then they will host Western Athletic Conference foe Liberal on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Buffalo Stadium in the third tournament contest. That will conclude the regular season for the Buffs, who saw their overall record slip to 10-4.

Aside from the Monday’s loss, the Buffs’ only non-WAC loss was to Goddard early in the season in the finals of the Goddard Invitational. They suffered two losses to Dodge City in WAC play to finish 6-2 and in second place behind the Red Demons. North, meanwhile, improved its record to 10-1.

The Buffs trailed the Redskins 3-0 at halftime and the hosts added a pair of second-half goals.

The Buffs only managed six shots on goal to nine for the Redskins. Buffs’ goalkeeper, Daniel Zamaripa, had four saves in the net.

Head Coach Jose Vital Caro said the Buffs struggled more in Monday’s game than in any other game all season, noting they were without the services of senior forward Roger Benitez and sophomore defender Josue Macias.