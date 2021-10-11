GCCC women rally for win, men fall

GCCC Sports Information Services

Garden City Community College’s soccer teams hosted Randall University on Saturday at Broncbuster Stadium, with the Broncbuster women rallying for a 2-1 victory while the men fell 0-2.

WOMEN

It was far from the prettiest match of the season. But GCCC Head Coach Corey Bryant will definitely take it.

The Broncbusters scored twice in the game's final 10 minutes, as Garden City topped Randall University 2-1 Saturday afternoon at Broncbuster Stadium. The brown and gold won for the second time in their last three matches and improved to 6-9 on the season.

Garden City failed to finish a plethora of opportunities in the first half. But after Randall went on top following Lydia Black's goal in the 67th minute, the Broncbusters finally converted. Abbie Hulme netted the equalizer in the 80th minute, and Miranda Cardona knocked home a penalty kick in the 85th giving the home team a dramatic come-from-behind victory.

The Broncbusters outshot the Saints 21-2, including a 14-1 margin over the match's final 45 minutes.

The Garden City women travel to Hutchinson next for a 6 p.m. match on Wednesday.

MEN

The Broncbusters' offensive woes continued Saturday afternoon.

Garden City failed to score despite 21 shot attempts while the defense allowed two goals in the first 15 minutes of the match in a 2-0 loss to Randall University at Broncbuster Stadium. The brown and gold dropped to 7-6-1 overall.

It was an inauspicious start for Bryant's squad. Less than two minutes into the match, Elias Perez beat Reece McGlynn. Less than 15 minutes later, Perez found the back of the net again, handing the Broncbusters their second straight shutout loss.

Garden City lost the match despite outshooting the Saints 21-10. McGlynn recorded three saves.

The Broncbusters will host Trinidad State at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Broncbuster Stadium.