GCCC soccer falls to Cowley County

ARKANSAS CITY - Garden City Community College’s soccer teams traveled to Arkansas City on Wednesday to face Cowley County. The Tigers toppled both Broncbuster teams. The men fell 0-2 and the women lost 1-7.

MEN

Most of the season, GCCC Head Coach Corey Bryant's team has been right there. Three of their five losses have been decided by two goals or less. Unfortunately, add Wednesday's result to that tally.

Caique Trivelato and Rafael Boaventura netted second-half goals, and No. 4 Cowley blanked Garden City, 2-0 on Wednesday night. The loss dropped the Broncbusters to 7-5-1 overall and 2-5-1 in conference.

Levi Flores was busy in goal all night, swatting back 16 shots in 90 minutes. But after a perfect first half, Cowley broke through five minutes into the second when Leonardo Palmieri setup Trivelato for a 1-0 Tiger advantage. It stayed that way until the 82nd minute when Boaventura took a feed from Yuzuki Motohashi and sent a ball past Flores for the game clincher.

Offensively, Garden City struggled for 90 minutes, managing just one shot on goal.

WOMEN

Gabrielle Oliveria scored twice, Cowley netted four goals in the second half, and the Tigers beat Garden City 7-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

The loss, which dropped the Broncbusters to 5-9 overall and 2-8 in conference, was Garden City's seventh in their last eight matches.

Cowley got things started quickly when Natlia Lima scored 19 minutes into the game. Less than 60 seconds later, Anna Beatriz found the back of the net before Oliveria made it 3-0 in the 37thminute. Garden City finally broke through in the 43rd when Miranda Cardona scored an unassisted goal, but Bryant's squad was down 3-1 at the break.

Things only got worse from there.

Elsa Pelicant got into the scoring column eight minutes into the final stanza, Manuela Oliveira scored an unassisted goal, (Gabrielle) Oliveria sent a rocket past Anahi Castillo, and Iku Asari tallied a goal in the 77th minute, capping off a dominating performance where Cowley outshot the Broncbusters 33-3.

Garden City’s women will face Randall at 2 p.m. Saturday at Broncbuster Stadium, while the men will follow at approximately 4 p.m.