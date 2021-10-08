Barton takes down Garden City in three sets

GCCC Sports Information Services

GREAT BEND - There has been some major growing pains for Patrick Hiltz and company this season.

On Wednesday, Garden City Community College committed 26 attack errors, Mylena Testoni recorded 14 kills for Barton, and the Cougars swept Garden City 16-25, 18-25, 15-25 at the Kirkman Center. The Broncbusters, which lost their seventh straight match, dropped to 7-17 overall and 1-8 in conference.

Barton raced out to an early 8-2 advantage in the first thanks to three early kills by Testoni. They stretched that to 10 following a Broncbuster attack error before winning the set by nine.

Garden City kept things close in the second set and were within four when the Cougars scored seven of the final 11 points capped by Testoni's kill through a double block that gave Barton a 2-0 edge.

In the third, Testoni drilled a spike just inside the line, the Broncbusters recorded back-to-back errors, and the Cougars completed the sweep.

Rachel Panzer paced the Broncbusters with seven kills, Remi Vargas had 23 assists, and Giorgia Cappelletti had nine digs.

Hannah Piller posted 17 digs for the Cougars, which won for the fourth time in their last five matches. Isabella Guedes tallied 22 assists.

Garden City hosts Northeastern and Otero on Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.