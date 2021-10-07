Buffalo girls’ golf finishes third at WAC

GCHS Athletics

GREAT BEND - It was an almost, but not quite kind of day for the Garden City High School girls’ golf team on Tuesday.

Not only did they just miss finishing solo second in the team results of the Great Bend Invitational at Stone Ridge Golf Club, but they also were unable to overcome Western Athletic Conference runner-up Dodge City in the final WAC team standings.

Additionally, junior Ryann Warren, who had been in a neck-and-neck race with Hays High’s Katie Dinkel for top individual honors, couldn’t overtake the Indians’ player for WAC Player of the Year honors.

The 9-hole tourney concluded the five-tournament WAC campaign with Hays High winning Tuesday with a four-player 9-hole score of 165 while Dodge City was second at 192 and the Buffs right behind at 193. Great Bend (222) and Liberal (239) rounded out the team scores.

Individually, Warren took third with a 42, tying 2020 WAC Player of the Year Taleia McCrae of Hays, while Abbie Norris and Dinkel, both of Hays, finished 1-2 with scores of 39 and 40, respectively.

Emma Ortiz shot a 49, Jerika Lopez a 52 and Allie Sandoval a 53 to round out the counting scores for GCHS Coach Trent Specht.

For the composite five-tournament schedule, Hays had a perfect score of 25 (5 points for each win), Dodge City was second with 18.5 and Garden City third with 16.5 points. Great Bend and Liberal had 9 and 6 points, respectively.

Individually, Dinkel finished with 70 points, with Warren close behind with 68.5 points. Ashlyn Armstrong of Dodge City took third with 55.5 points. The top six finishers individually earned all-WAC first-team honors. Ortiz was named to the second team (7th through 12th) with 21.5 points.

Hays High Coach Mark Watts earned WAC Coach of the Year honors for the second straight season.

The Buffs will compete on Monday at the Class 6A regional tournament in Hutchinson at Carey Park Golf Course. They must finish among the top three teams to qualify for state, which is set for Oct. 18-19 at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course. Warren is the defending regional champion from 2020.

Great Bend Invitational at Stoneridge C.C.

9-Holes

Team Scores

1. Hays, 165; 2. Dodge City, 192; 3. Garden City, 193; 4. Great Bend, 222; 5. Liberal, 239.

Garden City Individual Scores

Ryann Warren, 42; Emma Ortiz, 49; Jerika Lopez, 52; Allie Sandoval, 53.