GCCC golf team ties for fourth

AMARILLO, TEXAS - A strong push helped the Garden City Community College finish in a tie for fourth place at the Ryan Palmer Invitational at the Amarillo Country Club.

The Broncbusters shot a team score of 854, good enough to catch defending National Champion Hutchinson while finishing just three strokes back of third place Wayland Baptist. West Texas A&M won the team title, and Cameron came in second.

Garden City was paced by Philip Stjernlof, whose 4-under, 67 in Tuesday's final round shot him into a three-way tie for fifth with Wayland Baptist's Sebastien Tremulot, and Sangha Park from Odessa. He knocked in five birdies including three straight on 12, 13, and 14 to card a 3-under on the back nine. He shot a 3-under, 68 in the opening round and was 5-under for the tournament.

Anthony DeSchutter also posted a top-10 finish, coming in tied for eighth at 4-under par. He tallied a pair of 68's in rounds one and three, dropping birdies on three of the final nine holes on Tuesday. But his most impressive stretch came in the opening round, where he carded a 3-under on the backside after birdies on four of the final nine.

Teammate Joshua Balson-Scales placed 19th at 1-over, which was fueled by a 2-under, 69 in the third, while Erik Ollin was 58th at 10-over.

Up next for the Broncbusters is the Meadowlake Fall Invitational on Oct. 18 in Enid, OK.